Alcaraz finding it 'tough to believe' he's Wimbledon champion ahead of Hopman Cup

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Wimbledon ATP - Singles
  4. Alcaraz finding it 'tough to believe' he's Wimbledon champion ahead of Hopman Cup
Alcaraz finding it 'tough to believe' he's Wimbledon champion ahead of Hopman Cup
Alcaraz is in action again in Nice
Alcaraz is in action again in Nice
AFP
Carlos Alcaraz (20) said Friday he finds it "tough to believe" he is Wimbledon champion as the Spaniard prepares to play the Hopman Cup mixed team tournament in France days after his triumph in London.

"Thinking I won Wimbledon is tough to believe. I can't believe that I won and beat Novak (Djokovic), probably it will take some days to believe," Alcaraz told journalists.

On Sunday, Alcaraz beat Djokovic in five sets to win the second Grand Slam title of his career.

"Since Wimbledon, I didn't touch the racquet, today will be the first time," said Alcaraz, who takes on 111th-ranked Belgian David Goffin later on Friday.

"I'm a little bit tired, I'm not going to lie," he said.

"I had some days off to rest a little bit. I'm feeling great right now. I'm here to make people happy watching the match."

The world number one battled past seven-time Wimbledon champion Djokovic after a defeat to the Serb in the French Open semi-finals during which he suffered cramp.

But Alcaraz believes that he was "not well prepared mentally" before the Paris claycourt tournament.

"I couldn't deal with the pressure that Novak put on. I relaxed, doing some mental exercise before the match that probably I didn't do in Roland Garros, that helped me a lot."

In Nice, Alcaraz teams up with 72nd-ranked Rebeka Masarova, against the Belgium pairing of Goffin and Elise Mertens.

"We're not used to playing with women, mixed doubles. I wanted to have this experience," he continued.

"It feels great. I'm really happy and excited to be here."

After the Hopman Cup, Alcaraz will compete in the Masters 1000 in Toronto from August 7th and Cincinnati from August 13th.

"Right now, my focus is on Toronto, which is a Masters 1000 and really important, and Cincinnati, but, of course, the main goal is the US Open," he added of the final Grand Slam of the year which begins on August 21st and where he will defend his title.

Mentions
TennisAlcaraz CarlosWimbledon ATP - SinglesHopman Cup ATP - SinglesDjokovic Novak
Related Articles
Carlos Alcaraz needs new rivals to step up as he ushers in new era of tennis
Rain, records and royals: Ten highlights to remember from Wimbledon 2023
Carlos Alcaraz proves he's the real deal at Wimbledon after Paris pain
Show more
Tennis
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz playing first match since Wimbledon triumph, Rublev downs Zverev
Hungarian Toth apologises for erasing mark in match against Zhang
Tennis Tracker: Ruud and Zverev ease into Bastad semis, Kasatkina through in Palermo
Zhang Shuai retires in tears after opponent Amarissa Toth erases mark on court
International Tennis Federation says finances in strong shape with 2022 revenue increase
Tennis Tracker: Paul through in Newport whilst Thiem knocked out in Switzerland
Marketa Vondrousova vows to shun media spotlight after Wimbledon win
Mikael Ymer suspended from tennis for 18 months for missed doping tests
Tennis Tracker: Zverev and Kasatkina return to winning ways after sorry Wimbledons
ATP roundup: Thiem nabs first-round win in Switzerland, Van Assche advances in Bastad
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Mahrez set to sign for Al-Ahli, Aubameyang joins Marseille
First-half rout sees Spain cruise past Costa Rica to make perfect World Cup start
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for the 2023/24 season
Man Utd confirm signing of goalkeeper Andre Onana from Inter

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |