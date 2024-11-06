Advertisement
Damian McKenzie returns at flyhalf for New Zealand against Ireland

Reuters
Damian McKenzie during the warm-up
Damian McKenzie during the warm-up Reuters/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Damian McKenzie (29) is back at flyhalf for New Zealand in their clash with Ireland in Dublin on Friday, one of two injury-enforced changes to the side who secured a narrow win over England.

McKenzie, who has spent much of the year in the number 10 jersey, replaced Beauden Barrett, who is unavailable due to a concussion he received in the 24-22 victory at Twickenham.

Asafo Aumua comes in at hooker for Codie Taylor, who was also concussed last weekend.

The rest of the side remains the same, with wingers Mark Tele’a and Caleb Clarke making up a back three alongside fullback Will Jordan.

Jordie Barrett and Rieko Ioane are the centre pairing and Cortez Ratima keeps his place at scrumhalf.

Props Tyrel Lomax and Tamaiti Williams are in the front row alongside Aumua, while captain Scott Barrett and Tupou Vaa’I are the locks.

Number eight Ardie Savea is at the back of the scrum with Wallace Sititi, who was outstanding at Twickenham, and Sam Cane.

"This is a highly anticipated match that promises to bring all the intensity and passion that we have come to expect from these two rugby-mad nations, both on and off the field," New Zealand coach Scott Robertson said.

"We are really pleased with how the squad has come through this week and our focus has turned quickly to this encounter post-England. We have trained well, and the players are fresh and ready to face a fierce challenge from the Ireland team."

New Zealand beat world number one Ireland 28-24 when the teams met in last year's Rugby World Cup quarter-finals.

Team:

15-Will Jordan, 14-Mark Tele’a, 13-Rieko Ioane, 12-Jordie Barrett, 11-Caleb Clarke, 10-Damian McKenzie, 9-Cortez Ratima, 8-Ardie Savea, 7-Sam Cane, 6-Wallace Sititi, 5-Tupou Vaa’i, 4-Scott Barrett (captain), 3-Tyrel Lomax, 2-Asafo Aumua, 1-Tamaiti Williams

Replacements: 16-George Bell, 17-fa Tu’ungafasi, 18-Pasilio Tosi, 19-Patrick Tuipulotu, 20-Samipeni Finau, 21-Cam Roigard, 22-Anton Lienert-Brown, 23-Stephen Perofeta.

