  4. Ireland's Furlong misses New Zealand test as Kelleher passed fit

Reuters
Hooker Ronan Kelleher (26) has been passed fit to face New Zealand in Ireland’s Autumn international opener in Dublin on Friday, but prop Tadhg Furlong (31) will miss the clash with injury as coach Andy Farrell (49) named his team on Wednesday.

Finlay Bealham will scrum down at tighthead in the place of Furlong, with Tom O’Toole among the replacements.

Kelleher has overcome an ankle problem, which will be a relief to Farrell with Dan Sheehan missing through injury. The experienced Andrew Porter makes up the rest of the front row on the loosehead side.

Joe McCarthy and James Ryan are the lock pairing, with Tadhg Beirne and Josh van der Flier the two flankers, and captain Caelan Doris at number eight.

There are several returning backline players from Ireland’s last outing, a narrow victory over South Africa in Durban in July, including a trio of New Zealand-born players.

Jamison Gibson-Park is back at scrumhalf to partner number 10 Jack Crowley, while Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose make up the centre pairing.

Full-back Hugo Keenan and wings Mack Hansen and James Lowe make up the back three.

"I am really pleased with the effort of the squad across the week’s training camp in Portugal," Farrell said.

"Since assembling at the IRFU High Performance Centre last week, the players have brought a real application to training and it’s great to see a number of players back from injury, which is a testament to their diligence and the superb work of the medical team.

"It’s a hugely exciting four weeks ahead at the Aviva Stadium and we know we’ll need to perform at a high level to beat a top-class New Zealand side."

Ireland's previous meeting with New Zealand was last year's Rugby World Cup quarter-final which was won 28-24 by the All Blacks in Paris.

Follow the test with Flashscore.

