New Zealand win Autumn Nations cracker to down England at Twickenham

England's George Ford (C) reacts after missing a last second drop-goal handing the win to New Zealand

New Zealand defeated England 24-22 in a dramatic finish to their November international at Twickenham on Saturday.

England led 22-14 with 13 minutes left but replacement fly-half Damian McKenzie and wing Mark Telea's second try of the match helped give New Zealand a two-point lead.

But England substitute fly-half George Ford, who had hit the post with a 79th-minute penalty - his first goal-kick of the game - missed what would have been a winning drop-goal with the last kick of the match in stoppage time.

Defeat in their November international opener was yet another frustrating loss for England, with Steve Borthwick's men beaten in several close games since the start of the 2023 World Cup - including 16-15 and 24-17 losses in New Zealand in July.

Saturday's reverse was particularly tough on fly-half Marcus Smith, who kicked 17 points and grabbed the interception that led to England's lone try through wing Immanuel Feyi-Waboso.