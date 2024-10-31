All Blacks recall Beauden Barrett at fly-half for Twickenham England clash

Beauden Barrett walks off the field after an All Blacks training session in Teddington eariler this week

New Zealand coach Scott Robertson recalled several senior players Thursday as he made changes to his side to play England in this weekend's November international at Twickenham.

Only four of the starting 15 that featured in last week's 64-19 thrashing of Japan in Yokohama were retained in the starting lineup, with Wallace Sititi moving from No 8 to blindside flanker.

All Blacks captain Scott Barrett, who was not even in the matchday 23 in Yokohama, was recalled at lock with Patrick Tuipulotu, the captain against Japan, relegated to the bench for Saturday's match.

Elsewhere in the forwards, former skipper Sam Cane remains at openside flanker and 2023 World Player of the Year Ardie Savea comes in at No 8.

Tamaiti Williams will start again at loosehead prop and will be joined by Tyrel Lomax and Codie Taylor in the front row.

In the backs, Beauden Barrett starts at fly-half with brother Jordie at inside centre.

Mark Tele'a and Caleb Clarke will be on the wings, while Rieko Ioane starts at centre and Will Jordan at full-back.

The All Blacks twice defeated England when the teams last met in New Zealand in July, thanks to narrow 16-15 and 24-17 wins.

"While we have met England twice this year already, four months is a long time in rugby and we know that both teams are different to the ones that met in New Zealand in July," said Robertson.

"Twickenham is such an iconic place to play and the roar of the crowd there is like few others.

"The All Blacks have had some fierce battles there in recent years and that's a challenge that we will step forward to, especially with the Hillary Shield at stake."

New Zealand (15-1)

Will Jordan; Mark Tele'a, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Caleb Clarke; Beauden Barrett, Cortez Ratima; Ardie Savea, Sam Cane, Wallace Sititi; Tupou Vaa'i, Scott Barrett (capt); Tyrel Lomax, Codie Taylor, Tamaiti Williams

Replacements: Asafo Aumua, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Pasilio Tosi, Patrick Tuipulotu, Samipeni Finau, Cam Roigard, Anton Lienert-Brown, Damian McKenzie