  Flashscore News
  Rugby Union
  3. Springboks call up Hanekom after injury rules Willemse out of November internationals

Springboks call up Hanekom after injury rules Willemse out of November internationals

Reuters
Vodacom Bulls' Cameron Hanekom in action with Northampton Saints' Alex Mitchell
Vodacom Bulls' Cameron Hanekom in action with Northampton Saints' Alex MitchellJohn Sibley / Action Images via Reuters
South Africa utility back Damian Willemse (26) has been ruled out of their November internationals with a groin injury and replaced in the squad by loose forward Cameron Hanekom (22), who earns a first call-up.

Double World Cup winner Willemse was injured in the Stormers' 28-17 loss to Glasgow Warriors in the United Rugby Championship on Saturday, having been selected in the Springbok squad to cover at flyhalf, centre and fullback.

Coach Rassie Erasmus has decided to add an extra forward in his place in the form of Hanekom, who is also eligible to play for Wales.

"Damian has been in great form for the Stormers since returning from injury and we feel for him after missing out on all 10 Test matches this season due to a finger injury," Erasmus said.

"We are excited to see what Cameron brings to the team. We are comfortable with the depth and versatility we have among the backs in the squad, so we decided to include another forward to add to our loose forward stocks."

The Springboks play Scotland at Murrayfield on November 10, England at Twickenham six days later and Wales at the Principality Stadium on November. 23.

Squad:

Forwards: Thomas du Toit, Vincent Koch, Wilco Louw, Frans Malherbe, Ox Nche, Gerhard Steenekamp, Johan Grobbelaar, Malcolm Marx, Bongi Mbonambi, Eben Etzebeth, Franco Mostert, Ruan Nortje, RG Snyman, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (captain), Elrigh Louw, Kwagga Smith, Marco van Staden, Cameron Hanekom, Jasper Wiese

Backs: Jaden Hendrikse, Cobus Reinach, Grant Williams, Manie Libbok, Handre Pollard, Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Andre Esterhuizen, Jesse Kriel, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Aphelele Fassi, Cheslin Kolbe, Willie le Roux, Makazole Mapimpi, Canan Moodie.

Mentions
Rugby UnionCameron HanekomDamian WillemseSouth AfricaEnglandScotland
