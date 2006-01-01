Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. Richard Wigglesworth promoted as England coaching merry-go-round continues

Richard Wigglesworth promoted as England coaching merry-go-round continues

Wigglesworth joined England as attack coach before last year's World Cup
Wigglesworth joined England as attack coach before last year's World CupAction Images via Reuters / Lee Smith
Richard Wigglesworth (41) has been promoted to England senior assistant coach under Steve Borthwick, the RFU said on Monday, in the latest development in the head-spinning Twickenham merry-go-round of staff working with the senior team.

Former England scrum-half Wigglesworth, who joined as attack coach before last year's World Cup, has been given greater responsibility ahead of the Autumn Nations Series games against New Zealand, Australia, South Africa and Japan.

"Wigglesworth will work closely with Borthwick to develop England's overall game plan and attacking strategy and will support the head coach in day-to-day leadership and managing the coaching group," the RFU said.

Borthwick, who worked closely with Wigglesworth at Leicester Tigers, said: "Richard’s deep knowledge of the game and his excellent tactical understanding means he has become a key figure in our coaching team.

"He shares our emotional commitment to English rugby, and I am certain he will play a crucial role in driving the standards of this England team. I am delighted he has agreed to take on this new challenge.”

His promotion comes after the recent appointment of Joe El-Abd as defence coach to replace Felix Jones, who will continue to work remotely as he sees out his notice period having resigned in August after eight months in the job.

Last week it was announced that Kevin Sinfield would remain in his mentor role alongside duties as skills and kicking coach, albeit largely part-time.

That came after the Premiership clubs voted against allowing Saracens assistant Phil Morrow to replace Aled Walters as head of strength and conditioning while continuing to work with the London club.

Mentions
Rugby UnionEnglandRichard Wigglesworth
Related Articles
Former Wales and Scarlets centre Jonathan Davies retires at 36
Former British and Irish Lions skipper Ronnie Dawson dies aged 92
'Opportunist' Dupont stars on Toulouse return with 10-minute hat-trick
Show more
Rugby Union
Farrell begins to feel at home as Racing 92 sail past Toulon in French top 14
Arrest warrant issued for ex-Wallabies captain Elsom, French media say
World Rugby plans to downgrade red card as part of several law changes
South Africa winger Arendse signs for Japanese side Dynaboars
Leicester coach Michael Cheika disappointed by ban, feels English rugby doesn't want him
Antoine Dupont set for Toulouse return after post-Olympic time off
Most Read
Sinner blocked out 'very, very tough' off-court turmoil to win Shanghai Masters
Ex-captain Babar dropped from Pakistan's Test squad against England
Djokovic sees silver lining after Shanghai Masters defeat to Sinner
Sabalenka outlasts local hero Zheng to win Wuhan Open for third time

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings