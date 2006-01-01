Richard Wigglesworth promoted as England coaching merry-go-round continues

Richard Wigglesworth (41) has been promoted to England senior assistant coach under Steve Borthwick, the RFU said on Monday, in the latest development in the head-spinning Twickenham merry-go-round of staff working with the senior team.

Former England scrum-half Wigglesworth, who joined as attack coach before last year's World Cup, has been given greater responsibility ahead of the Autumn Nations Series games against New Zealand, Australia, South Africa and Japan.

"Wigglesworth will work closely with Borthwick to develop England's overall game plan and attacking strategy and will support the head coach in day-to-day leadership and managing the coaching group," the RFU said.

Borthwick, who worked closely with Wigglesworth at Leicester Tigers, said: "Richard’s deep knowledge of the game and his excellent tactical understanding means he has become a key figure in our coaching team.

"He shares our emotional commitment to English rugby, and I am certain he will play a crucial role in driving the standards of this England team. I am delighted he has agreed to take on this new challenge.”

His promotion comes after the recent appointment of Joe El-Abd as defence coach to replace Felix Jones, who will continue to work remotely as he sees out his notice period having resigned in August after eight months in the job.

Last week it was announced that Kevin Sinfield would remain in his mentor role alongside duties as skills and kicking coach, albeit largely part-time.

That came after the Premiership clubs voted against allowing Saracens assistant Phil Morrow to replace Aled Walters as head of strength and conditioning while continuing to work with the London club.