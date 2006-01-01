Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. Former Wales and Scarlets centre Jonathan Davies retires at 36

Former Wales and Scarlets centre Jonathan Davies retires at 36

Jonathan Davies in action for Scarlets
Jonathan Davies in action for ScarletsGruffydd Thomas / Photon Sports / Alamy / Profimedia
Former Wales and Lions centre Jonathan Davies on Sunday announced his retirement, bringing the curtain down on a rugby career which brought 96 caps and two Six Nations Grand Slams.

"After taking time away from the game following the end of my last season with the Scarlets, I have come to the decision to call time on my professional rugby career," Davies wrote on Instagram.

"I will miss the camaraderie of training and playing competitively alongside my team mates, but over these past few months, I have been able to assess all of my options and reflect on a career of which I am incredibly proud."

Davies left Welsh side Scarlets at the end of last season having scored 55 tries in two spells with the region.

As well as a distinguished Wales career, which saw him play in two World Cups, Davies toured twice with the British and Irish Lions.

He also spent two seasons in the French Top 14 with Clermont.

Mentions
Rugby UnionJonathan DaviesWalesBritish&Irish LionsScarletsClermont
Related Articles
Former British and Irish Lions skipper Ronnie Dawson dies aged 92
'Opportunist' Dupont stars on Toulouse return with 10-minute hat-trick
Farrell begins to feel at home as Racing 92 sail past Toulon in French top 14
Show more
Rugby Union
Arrest warrant issued for ex-Wallabies captain Elsom, French media say
World Rugby plans to downgrade red card as part of several law changes
South Africa winger Arendse signs for Japanese side Dynaboars
Leicester coach Michael Cheika disappointed by ban, feels English rugby doesn't want him
Antoine Dupont set for Toulouse return after post-Olympic time off
Former skipper Cane and Perenara retained in All Blacks squad for northern tour
Most Read
Tennis Tracker: Sinner beats Djokovic to claim Shanghai title, Sabalenka wins Wuhan final
Sinner wins Shanghai Masters to deny Djokovic 100th career title
Djokovic sees silver lining after Shanghai Masters defeat to Sinner
Sabalenka outlasts local hero Zheng to win Wuhan Open for third time

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings