Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. Top 14
  4. Farrell begins to feel at home as Racing 92 sail past Toulon in French top 14

Farrell begins to feel at home as Racing 92 sail past Toulon in French top 14

Owen Farrell (C) tries to escape a tackle as his Racing 92 team beat Toulon
Owen Farrell (C) tries to escape a tackle as his Racing 92 team beat ToulonAnne-Christine Poujoulat / AFP
Former England captain Owen Farrell (33) said he was feeling increasingly comfortable at Racing 92 after his team beat visiting Toulon 22-6 in the French top 14 on Saturday.

Farrell played the entire match as the Parisians gained their third win of the season. He did not score any points as scrum-half Nolann Le Garrec took the kicking duties and booted 17 points.

"I'm feeling comfortable. I feel like I've been here for a while now. I feel like I'm more and more myself," Farrell said, speaking in English at the post-match press conference.

"The language is still a little bit of a barrier at times, but I feel I'm understanding more what's being said. I listen a lot and there's a lot that speak very good English in the team. I've got to speed up my French, so I can get points across quicker."

The club's attack coach, Frederic Michalak said Farrell was "on the way up", and learning the "Racing 92's style of play and way of playing with panache".

Elsewhere, leaders Bordeaux-Begles scored 10 tries as they pulverised Perpignan 66-12 with Matthieu Jalibert, Enzo Reybier and Romain Buros all touching down twice.

They moved five points clear of La Rochelle, who crashed 37-7 to Bayonne in San Sebastian as Farrell's former Saracens and England teammate Manu Tuilagi, returning after suffering a pre-season hand injury, made a convincing Top 14 debut.

Tuilagi made his presence felt when he flattened France captain Gregory Alldritt, a 1.91 metre (6-foot-3) No. 8, with a 32nd-minute tackle.

Bayonne's other centre, Fijian Sireli Maqala, scored his fifth try of the season with a spectacular dive, making him joint Top 14 top scorer with Damian Penaud of Bordeaux-Begles.

Mentions
Rugby UnionTop 14Owen FarrellRacing 92RC Toulonnais
Related Articles
Arrest warrant issued for ex-Wallabies captain Elsom, French media say
World Rugby plans to downgrade red card as part of several law changes
South Africa winger Arendse signs for Japanese side Dynaboars
Show more
Rugby Union
Leicester coach Michael Cheika disappointed by ban, feels English rugby doesn't want him
Antoine Dupont set for Toulouse return after post-Olympic time off
Former skipper Cane and Perenara retained in All Blacks squad for northern tour
Bordeaux-Begles take revenge and end Toulouse Top 14 home streak
Enforcer Etzebeth looking to the future after Springbok milestone
Springboks beat Argentina to claim Rugby Championship title on Etzebeth's special day
Most Read
Former Liverpool and Cameroon defender Joel Matip retires aged 33
Mohamed Salah helps Egypt to victory as Tunisia stunned by Comoros
Suspended Van Dijk heads back to Liverpool for rest after red card
Ronald Koeman rues Virgil van Dijk red card ahead of Germany showdown

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings