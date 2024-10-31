Advertisement
Haka in our DNA, says All Blacks coach after Marler's misguided comments

AFP
New Zealand perform the haka before every Test match
New Zealand perform the haka before every Test matchAFP
New Zealand coach Scott Robertson (50) insisted the haka is part of "who we are" after Joe Marler (34) attempted to stir up controversy before the All Blacks play England by labelling the pre-game ritual as "ridiculous."

England prop Marler, who is not playing in Saturday's match, took to social media earlier this week to deride the haka performed by New Zealand players before each game, saying it "needs binning."

Haka are ritual war dances that form a significant part of indigenous Maori culture, and for decades have been closely associated with the All Blacks, long one of rugby union's leading international teams.

Robertson, speaking at New Zealand's team hotel in London on Thursday after naming his side to play England, said: "I know Joe. I wonder if he wishes he could have articulated himself a little bit better on that.

"The haka for us is a custom. It is part of who we are, our DNA. You can welcome somebody, it is for celebrations, for joy, and also for challenge. We use it as a challenge."

He added: "We believe it is a great tradition of rugby, as it is for all Pacific nations. It honours where they have come from. It is not just about the All Blacks, it is about us as a country. It means a lot to us... The crowd enjoy it, don't they? It is a special occasion."

How opposition teams should respond to the haka has long been a thorny topic.

However, Robertson said he had no issue with the way England lined up in an arrowhead formation ahead of their 2019 World Cup semi-final in Japan - the last time England beat New Zealand.

"Awesome," said Robertson. "There was a clear meaning behind it and was respectfully done. That's what we are all about."

Although Marler's comments caused a stir in the English media, many New Zealanders brushed it off as an attention-seeking stunt.

"Who is this Joe Marler guy, I've never heard of him," senior government minister David Seymour told reporters.

"In my experience, I have met a few props with very high IQs, but very few of them. So it could be something in that area," added Seymour, who is part Maori.

Maori cultural advisor Mana Epiha told New Zealand media that Marler obviously misunderstood the haka.

"If he doesn't like it, that is probably a good thing," he told news website Stuff.

"That is not for people to like, it's for people to tremble in their boots."

Marler later explained on X that he was "just having a bit of fun trying to spark interest in a mega fixture," alongside a fishing emoji.

Countless critics have called for the haka to be banned over the years, alleging it gave New Zealand players an unfair pre-game edge.

New Zealand play England at Twickenham on Saturday, before Tests against Ireland, France and Italy over successive weekends.

