Gerwyn Price wins Australian Darts Masters after big win over Luke Littler

Gerwyn Price has won the 2024 Australian Darts Masters. In the final, the Welshman was far too strong for Luke Littler, with the 'Iceman' winning 1-8.

Littler lacked all forms of sharpness and was dramatic on the doubles with a checkout percentage of 8.33% (1/12).

'The Nuke' lost his first two legs of his own, giving Price room to run out well ahead. At 0-5, Price already seemed unable to lose the title and won the last legs at a slower pace, leading to the 1-8 win.

Price and Littler were too strong in the semi-finals for Peter Wright and Dimitri Van den Bergh respectively, both losing 7-6. Home hero Damon Heta did not make it past the quarter-finals, where Price was too strong 6-4.

World champion Luke Humphries was stranded in the quarter-finals after a 2-6 defeat against Van den Bergh. Michael van Gerwen and Nathan Aspinall both dropped out of the tournament due to family reasons.

For Price, it is his second World Tour title this year after the Nordic Darts Masters.

Next week, the New Zealand Darts Masters is on the programme.