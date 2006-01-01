Wright wins German Darts Championship as Littler collapses in final

Peter Wright (54) has won the German Darts Championship. The final against youngster Luke Littler (17) seemed out of reach at 5-2 down, before 'Snakebite' eventually won 8-5 in Hildesheim on Sunday night.

Littler once again played like a different star in the final - and averaged around 115 at times.

The Englishman broke Wright's first throw and eventually led 5-2, but 'The Nuke' collapsed and completely lost his way.

Wright secured the re-break and break to make it 6-5 and then again to make it 8-5 - six legs in a row for the Scot.

It's a huge relief for Wright after an extremely poor 2024.

He hasn't made it past the third round on the European Tour this calendar year, and has managed a meagre two wins in 16 weeks of the Premier League.

His last tournament victory dates back to October 2023, when he won the European Championship.

Wright's path to the final began on Friday evening with a win over Niko Springer (6-4), before defeating Stephen Bunting (6-5), Gian van Veen (6-4), Michael van Gerwen (6-4) and Dave Chisnall (7-5).