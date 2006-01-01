Advertisement
Humphries wins Czech Darts Open after Littler's impressive weekend

Luke Humphries has added another trophy to his collection of titles
Luke Humphries has added another trophy to his collection of titlesPDC
Luke Humphries (29) is back on top of the podium after winning the Czech Darts Open in Prague. In the final, the world champion defeated the surprise finalist Kim Huybrechts (38) 8-1.

Huybrechts was playing his very first European Tour event of the season and only at short notice because Rob Cross cancelled after the draw. The Belgian earned his place in the second round and fought his way to the final - where Humphries was one step too far.

The match went in one direction from the start: Humphries dominated his opponent at will and threw almost 20 points more per shot. As if that wasn't enough, the Englishman through 80% of his shots on doubles.

Humphries took the first break in the first leg and eventually led 2-1 after three legs - that was to be Huybrechts' last leg win. The world champion won seven in a row from there, including 132 and 100 checkouts to spoil the Belgian's dream run.

It is the reigning world champion's second European Tour title of the season after he won the German Darts Grand Prix in Munich at the beginning of April.

Littler shines over weekend

Despite not winning, rising star Luke Littler put in an unrivalled performance over the entire weekend. The young Englishman twice threw the highest average in the history of the Czech Darts Open.

In the second round, he threw 110.43 and broke the record for the first time, before breaking his own record with 116.51 in the round of 16 on Sunday.

This was followed by 110.57 and 106.73 - the latter was not enough to pose a threat to Humphries in the semi-finals, however, with the eventual champion winning 7-4.

Catch up on all the results from Prague here.

