  Cross reflects on routine Grand Slam victory against 'legend' Wright

Flashscore UK Staff
Cross in action against Wright
Cross in action against WrightGodfrey Pitt / Actionplus / Profimedia
Rob Cross (34) advanced to the knockout stages of the PDC's Grand Slam of Darts on Monday evening, beating fellow former finalist Peter Wright (54) 5-1.

The world number four joins Martin Lukeman in the next round of the competition - who he lost to earlier in the group stages.

Cross needed a win against Wright to advance following the defeat to Lukeman and a victory over Leonard Gates, which he delivered in dominant fashion.

"I was playing a legend of the game," the Englishman said of his iconic opponent Wright.

"Peter’s not at his best. He’s a two-time World Champion, he’s a great man and he’s given a lot to the game. I hope he can come back. I hope he can rebuild.

"I wasn’t at my best tonight, but it’s great to be through. It’s a longer format now so I can relax a little bit, and I’ll be ready to go on Wednesday."

Cross is next in action in the knockout rounds against Ritchie Edhouse, who he has already beaten once - and lost to twice - this year.

DartsPeter WrightRob CrossGrand Slam
