Cross reflects on routine Grand Slam victory against 'legend' Wright

Rob Cross (34) advanced to the knockout stages of the PDC's Grand Slam of Darts on Monday evening, beating fellow former finalist Peter Wright (54) 5-1.

The world number four joins Martin Lukeman in the next round of the competition - who he lost to earlier in the group stages.

Cross needed a win against Wright to advance following the defeat to Lukeman and a victory over Leonard Gates, which he delivered in dominant fashion.

"I was playing a legend of the game," the Englishman said of his iconic opponent Wright.

"Peter’s not at his best. He’s a two-time World Champion, he’s a great man and he’s given a lot to the game. I hope he can come back. I hope he can rebuild.

"I wasn’t at my best tonight, but it’s great to be through. It’s a longer format now so I can relax a little bit, and I’ll be ready to go on Wednesday."

Cross is next in action in the knockout rounds against Ritchie Edhouse, who he has already beaten once - and lost to twice - this year.