Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Darts
  3. Grand Slam
  4. Grand Slam of Darts: Humphries dumped out as Littler eases past Van den Bergh

Grand Slam of Darts: Humphries dumped out as Littler eases past Van den Bergh

Ste Carson
Littler at the 2024 Betfred Matchplay
Littler at the 2024 Betfred MatchplayČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Chris Sargeant
Reigning Grand Slam of Darts champion Luke Humphries (29) has been knocked out of the 2024 iteration of the tournament, following his shock defeat to James Wade (41).

Humphries stormed to a 2-0 lead, but Wade was able to level things up at 2-2.

Humphries pulled one back, but Wade then took the next three to claim a memorable 5-3 victory.

The result means Humphries now can't progress out of his group, with two defeats from two matches.

He will face Group A leader Michael Mansell tomorrow night in a dead-rubber clash.

Littler demolishes Van den Bergh

English prodigy Luke Littler continued his fine form with a 5-1 win over Dimitri van den Bergh.

'The Nuke' raced to a 4-0 lead, before his Belgian opponent could pull one back.

But it was just a consolation for Van den Bergh as Littler triumphed with an average of 108.30.

Speaking after his win, Littler told Sky Sports: "I played very well, which I'm happy with. I knew if I won, I’d be through. I’d love to top the group.

"Tonight was another top performance. It doesn’t feel as simple as it may look. I know I’m playing well, but up here with the lights on, it’s not easy."

Littler will face Lourence Ilagan tomorrow and should expect to top Group F.

Results

Danny Noppert 5-4 Cameron Menzies (Group B)

Martin Schindler 5-1 Beau Greaves (B)

Peter Wright 4-5 Leonard Gates (C)

Rob Cross 3-5 Martin Lukeman (C)

Dave Chisnall 2-5 Ross Smith (D)

Ritchie Edhouse 5-2 Connor Scutt (D)

Josh Rock 5-3 Wessel Nijman (H)

Stephen Bunting 1-5 Gian van Veen (H)

Keane Barry 5-3 Lourence Ilagan (F)

Ryan Joyce 5-3 Noa-Lynn van Leuven (G)

Rowby-John Rodriguez 3-5 Michael Mansell (A)

Mike De Decker 5-3 Mensur Suljovic (E)

James Wade 5-3 Luke Humphries (A)

Michael Smith 1-5 Jermaine Wattimena (E)

Michael van Gerwen 4-5 Gary Anderson (G)

Dimitri Van den Bergh 1-5 Luke Littler (F)

Mentions
DartsGrand SlamLuke HumphriesJames WadeMichael MansellLuke LittlerCameron MenziesGary AndersonKeane BarryStephen BuntingDave ChisnallRob CrossRitchie EdhouseBeau GreavesRyan JoyceMartin LukemanJosh RockConnor ScuttMichael SmithRoss SmithPeter WrightMichael van GerwenDimitri Van den Bergh
Related Articles
Reigning champion Humphries upset at Grand Slam of Darts, Littler starts with win
World's best travel to Wolverhampton for Mr Vegas Grand Slam of Darts
Anderson crushes Van Gerwen to reach European Championship quarters
Show more
Darts
Ritchie Edhouse wins historic European Championship after Cinderella run
Luke Littler suffers shock first-round exit at European Championship
Humphries wins Czech Darts Open after Littler's impressive weekend
De Decker beats defending champion Humphries in World Grand Prix final
Humphries hammers Joyce to set up De Decker final at World Grand Prix
Humphries into World Grand Prix semi-finals, Cross and Wade exit
Most Read
Football Tracker: Inter & Napoli can't be separated, Barcelona suffer shock loss
Krejcikova demands more respect after 'unprofessional' commentary remarks
Alexander Ovechkin Goal Tracker: Capitals star closing in on Gretzky's record
Roma sack head coach Juric following defeat to Bologna, Mancini linked with role

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings