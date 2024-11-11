Grand Slam of Darts: Humphries dumped out as Littler eases past Van den Bergh
Humphries stormed to a 2-0 lead, but Wade was able to level things up at 2-2.
Humphries pulled one back, but Wade then took the next three to claim a memorable 5-3 victory.
The result means Humphries now can't progress out of his group, with two defeats from two matches.
He will face Group A leader Michael Mansell tomorrow night in a dead-rubber clash.
Littler demolishes Van den Bergh
English prodigy Luke Littler continued his fine form with a 5-1 win over Dimitri van den Bergh.
'The Nuke' raced to a 4-0 lead, before his Belgian opponent could pull one back.
But it was just a consolation for Van den Bergh as Littler triumphed with an average of 108.30.
Speaking after his win, Littler told Sky Sports: "I played very well, which I'm happy with. I knew if I won, I’d be through. I’d love to top the group.
"Tonight was another top performance. It doesn’t feel as simple as it may look. I know I’m playing well, but up here with the lights on, it’s not easy."
Littler will face Lourence Ilagan tomorrow and should expect to top Group F.
Results
Danny Noppert 5-4 Cameron Menzies (Group B)
Martin Schindler 5-1 Beau Greaves (B)
Peter Wright 4-5 Leonard Gates (C)
Rob Cross 3-5 Martin Lukeman (C)
Dave Chisnall 2-5 Ross Smith (D)
Ritchie Edhouse 5-2 Connor Scutt (D)
Josh Rock 5-3 Wessel Nijman (H)
Stephen Bunting 1-5 Gian van Veen (H)
Keane Barry 5-3 Lourence Ilagan (F)
Ryan Joyce 5-3 Noa-Lynn van Leuven (G)
Rowby-John Rodriguez 3-5 Michael Mansell (A)
Mike De Decker 5-3 Mensur Suljovic (E)
James Wade 5-3 Luke Humphries (A)
Michael Smith 1-5 Jermaine Wattimena (E)
Michael van Gerwen 4-5 Gary Anderson (G)