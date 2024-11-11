Grand Slam of Darts: Humphries dumped out as Littler eases past Van den Bergh

Reigning Grand Slam of Darts champion Luke Humphries (29) has been knocked out of the 2024 iteration of the tournament, following his shock defeat to James Wade (41).

Humphries stormed to a 2-0 lead, but Wade was able to level things up at 2-2.

Humphries pulled one back, but Wade then took the next three to claim a memorable 5-3 victory.

The result means Humphries now can't progress out of his group, with two defeats from two matches.

He will face Group A leader Michael Mansell tomorrow night in a dead-rubber clash.

Littler demolishes Van den Bergh

English prodigy Luke Littler continued his fine form with a 5-1 win over Dimitri van den Bergh.

'The Nuke' raced to a 4-0 lead, before his Belgian opponent could pull one back.

But it was just a consolation for Van den Bergh as Littler triumphed with an average of 108.30.

Speaking after his win, Littler told Sky Sports: "I played very well, which I'm happy with. I knew if I won, I’d be through. I’d love to top the group.

"Tonight was another top performance. It doesn’t feel as simple as it may look. I know I’m playing well, but up here with the lights on, it’s not easy."

Littler will face Lourence Ilagan tomorrow and should expect to top Group F.

Results

Danny Noppert 5-4 Cameron Menzies (Group B)

Martin Schindler 5-1 Beau Greaves (B)

Peter Wright 4-5 Leonard Gates (C)

Rob Cross 3-5 Martin Lukeman (C)

Dave Chisnall 2-5 Ross Smith (D)

Ritchie Edhouse 5-2 Connor Scutt (D)

Josh Rock 5-3 Wessel Nijman (H)

Stephen Bunting 1-5 Gian van Veen (H)

Keane Barry 5-3 Lourence Ilagan (F)

Ryan Joyce 5-3 Noa-Lynn van Leuven (G)

Rowby-John Rodriguez 3-5 Michael Mansell (A)

Mike De Decker 5-3 Mensur Suljovic (E)

James Wade 5-3 Luke Humphries (A)

Michael Smith 1-5 Jermaine Wattimena (E)

Michael van Gerwen 4-5 Gary Anderson (G)

Dimitri Van den Bergh 1-5 Luke Littler (F)