World's best travel to Wolverhampton for Mr Vegas Grand Slam of Darts

Luke Humphries is aiming to defend his Grand Slam of Darts title from last year

The 2024 Mr Vegas Grand Slam of Darts is set to ignite the Wolverhampton's WV Active Aldersley from November 9th to 17th.

This prestigious tournament, the 18th edition, will see a star-studded field of 32 players vying for a substantial £650,000 prize pot.

World number one Luke Humphries, the reigning champion, aims to emulate the likes of Phil Taylor, Michael van Gerwen, and Gerwyn Price by securing consecutive Grand Slam titles.

He begins his title defence against Austria's Rowby-John Rodriguez, a formidable opponent who returns to the Grand Slam stage after a two-year absence.

"I have great memories of playing on this stage," 'Cool Hand Luke' told the PDC website.

"I always enjoy playing at the Grand Slam, and I’m really looking forward to it now.

"James is always a really tough player to beat, and Rowby has not had his best season but when he's been on the big stage he's played well.

"Mickey is always dangerous. In my opinion he's one of the most underrated players out there.

"I'm not going to take anything for granted. I know I will be the favourite, but that doesn't mean anything, so I need to make sure I'm at the top of my game."

Michael Smith, the 2022 champion, will face Austrian veteran Mensur Suljovic in his opening match, while another exciting matchup involves the newly crowned World Grand Prix champion, Mike De Decker, taking on European Championship finalist Jermaine Wattimena.

The tournament will also witness the debut of promising young talents like Luke Littler and Noa-Lynn van Leuven.

Other notable players to watch include three-time Grand Slam champion Michael van Gerwen, two-time runner-up Gary Anderson, and European Champion Ritchie Edhouse.

The group stage will set the stage for the knockout rounds, with the top two players from each group advancing to the last 16.

The tournament will culminate in a thrilling final on November 17th, crowning a new Grand Slam champion.

Mr Vegas Grand Slam of Darts groups:

Group A

(1) Luke Humphries

James Wade

Mickey Mansell

Rowby-John Rodriguez

Group B

(8) Danny Noppert

Martin Schindler

Cameron Menzies

Beau Greaves

Group C

(4) Rob Cross

Peter Wright

Martin Lukeman

Leonard Gates

Group D

(5) Dave Chisnall

Ross Smith

Ritchie Edhouse

Connor Scutt

Group E

(2) Michael Smith

Mike De Decker

Jermaine Wattimena

Mensur Suljovic

Group F

(7) Dimitri Van den Bergh

Luke Littler

Keane Barry

Lourence Ilagan

Group G

(3) Michael van Gerwen

Gary Anderson

Ryan Joyce

Noa-Lynn van Leuven

Group H

(6) Stephen Bunting

Josh Rock

Gian van Veen

Wessel Nijman