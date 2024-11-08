World's best travel to Wolverhampton for Mr Vegas Grand Slam of Darts
This prestigious tournament, the 18th edition, will see a star-studded field of 32 players vying for a substantial £650,000 prize pot.
World number one Luke Humphries, the reigning champion, aims to emulate the likes of Phil Taylor, Michael van Gerwen, and Gerwyn Price by securing consecutive Grand Slam titles.
He begins his title defence against Austria's Rowby-John Rodriguez, a formidable opponent who returns to the Grand Slam stage after a two-year absence.
"I have great memories of playing on this stage," 'Cool Hand Luke' told the PDC website.
"I always enjoy playing at the Grand Slam, and I’m really looking forward to it now.
"James is always a really tough player to beat, and Rowby has not had his best season but when he's been on the big stage he's played well.
"Mickey is always dangerous. In my opinion he's one of the most underrated players out there.
"I'm not going to take anything for granted. I know I will be the favourite, but that doesn't mean anything, so I need to make sure I'm at the top of my game."
Michael Smith, the 2022 champion, will face Austrian veteran Mensur Suljovic in his opening match, while another exciting matchup involves the newly crowned World Grand Prix champion, Mike De Decker, taking on European Championship finalist Jermaine Wattimena.
The tournament will also witness the debut of promising young talents like Luke Littler and Noa-Lynn van Leuven.
Other notable players to watch include three-time Grand Slam champion Michael van Gerwen, two-time runner-up Gary Anderson, and European Champion Ritchie Edhouse.
The group stage will set the stage for the knockout rounds, with the top two players from each group advancing to the last 16.
The tournament will culminate in a thrilling final on November 17th, crowning a new Grand Slam champion.
Mr Vegas Grand Slam of Darts groups:
Group A
(1) Luke Humphries
James Wade
Mickey Mansell
Rowby-John Rodriguez
Group B
(8) Danny Noppert
Martin Schindler
Cameron Menzies
Beau Greaves
Group C
(4) Rob Cross
Peter Wright
Martin Lukeman
Leonard Gates
Group D
(5) Dave Chisnall
Ross Smith
Ritchie Edhouse
Connor Scutt
Group E
(2) Michael Smith
Mike De Decker
Jermaine Wattimena
Mensur Suljovic
Group F
(7) Dimitri Van den Bergh
Luke Littler
Keane Barry
Lourence Ilagan
Group G
(3) Michael van Gerwen
Gary Anderson
Ryan Joyce
Noa-Lynn van Leuven
Group H
(6) Stephen Bunting
Josh Rock
Gian van Veen
Wessel Nijman