Anderson crushes Van Gerwen to reach European Championship quarters
Scotland's Anderson averaged 96.91 and threw five 180s against four-time winner Van Gerwen, who failed to register a single maximum.
Anderson will face Ritchie Edhouse in the last eight, who fought back to stun world number two Michael Smith 10-9.
"It wasn't really Michael up there," Anderson told Sky Sports afterwards.
"Michael has achieved everything in darts. He's been absolutely mustard for the last decade, so it's still a privilege to play against him.
"I just did enough to win tonight."
Edhouse overturned a 4-1 deficit while averaging a whopping 109.49 to take out Smith, the runner-up in 2022.
The task was simpler for world number one Luke Humphries, though, who sailed through his second-round match against Jonny Clayton 10-3.
Humphries will next play Jermaine Wattimena after the Dutchman came back from 5-1 down to win 10-9 against 2018 champion James Wade.
Germany's Ricardo Pietreczko wowed the home fans in the night's final match, seeing off Andrew Gilding 10-3.
Gilding had knocked out Luke Littler in the competition's first round on Friday.
European Championship second-round results:
Ryan Searle 8-10 Luke Woodhouse
Dirk van Duijvenbode 10-5 Daryl Gurney
Michael Smith 9-10 Ritchie Edhouse
Mike de Decker 6-10 Danny Noppert
Michael van Gerwen 4-10 Gary Anderson
James Wade 9-10 Jermaine Wattimena
Luke Humphries 10-3 Jonny Clayton