Anderson crushes Van Gerwen to reach European Championship quarters

Gary Anderson beat Michael van Gerwen in the second round of the European Championship

Gary Anderson breezed into the European Championship quarter-finals with a commanding 10-4 victory over Michael van Gerwen in Dortmund.

Scotland's Anderson averaged 96.91 and threw five 180s against four-time winner Van Gerwen, who failed to register a single maximum.

Anderson will face Ritchie Edhouse in the last eight, who fought back to stun world number two Michael Smith 10-9.

"It wasn't really Michael up there," Anderson told Sky Sports afterwards.

"Michael has achieved everything in darts. He's been absolutely mustard for the last decade, so it's still a privilege to play against him.

"I just did enough to win tonight."

Edhouse overturned a 4-1 deficit while averaging a whopping 109.49 to take out Smith, the runner-up in 2022.

The task was simpler for world number one Luke Humphries, though, who sailed through his second-round match against Jonny Clayton 10-3.

Humphries will next play Jermaine Wattimena after the Dutchman came back from 5-1 down to win 10-9 against 2018 champion James Wade.

Germany's Ricardo Pietreczko wowed the home fans in the night's final match, seeing off Andrew Gilding 10-3.

Gilding had knocked out Luke Littler in the competition's first round on Friday.

European Championship second-round results:

Ryan Searle 8-10 Luke Woodhouse

Dirk van Duijvenbode 10-5 Daryl Gurney

Michael Smith 9-10 Ritchie Edhouse

Mike de Decker 6-10 Danny Noppert

Michael van Gerwen 4-10 Gary Anderson

James Wade 9-10 Jermaine Wattimena

Luke Humphries 10-3 Jonny Clayton

Andrew Gilding 3-10 Ricardo Pietreczko