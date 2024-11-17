Advertisement
Teenage star Littler dismantles Lukeman to win maiden Grand Slam title

Flashscore UK Staff
Updated
Luke Littler with the Eric Bristow Trophy
Luke Littler with the Eric Bristow TrophyPDC Darts
Teenage sensation Luke Littler (17) stormed back from 2-0 down to stun Martin Lukeman (39) 16-3 and win the Grand Slam of Darts for the first time.

The sensation has enjoyed a phenomenal breakout year and held his nerve on a double six to win the Eric Bristow Trophy - his first major ranking title - and pocket £150,000 after a thrilling final.

Littler, the youngest winner of the tournament, also climbs the rankings and becomes the new world number five.

"I was very happy with my performance," Littler told Sky Sports. "The best feeling was when all the confetti came out. This is what we play for.

"The World Championship changed me and changed my performance. Now the months have gone on and I'm getting used to it all. I'm going to have to get used to it for a very long time.

"This is one of the ones I wanted to win. My major record isn't the best, but it's ok now.  I wanted to come here and go deep. It's even better now I've done it."

Littler averaged a stunning 107 for the session compared to Lukeman's 93, while The Nuke's 12 180s proved devastating in comparison to his opponent's single maximum.

Lukeman was looking for the cherry on top of a fairytale run to his maiden ranking televised final but was unable to cope with the pace and clinical finishing of Littler.

Littler hit a total of 60 180s throughout the Grand Slam tournament - a new record for the event - and it marks his 10th tournament win in his debut year as a professional.

The performance was all the more impressive given the energy expended earlier in the day, when Littler overcame a staunch challenge from legend and former world champion Gary Anderson in a thrilling 16-15 battle.

Bookies have now made Littler the odds-on favourite to take the PDC World Championship crown when the pinnacle event in the darting calendar kicks off in mid-December.

