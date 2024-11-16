Advertisement
  4. Littler produces demolition job to set up huge semi-final clash with Anderson

Brad Ferguson
Luke Littler demolished Jermaine Wattimena 16-2 in the quarter-finals
Luke Littler demolished Jermaine Wattimena 16-2 in the quarter-finalsPDC Darts
Luke Littler (17) and Gary Anderson (53) stormed into the semi-finals of the Mr Vegas Grand Slam of Darts, setting up a mouth-watering first-time clash between the pair in Wolverhampton on Sunday.

Littler, the young sensation, put on a masterclass, dismantling Jermaine Wattimena in a record-breaking performance.

His blistering form saw him average a stunning 105 and convert 62 per cent of his attempts at double.

The Nuke's dominance was evident as he dispatched Wattimena in just 28 minutes and 48 seconds, the fastest quarter-final finish in the tournament's history.

Littler landed seven 180s in the opening five legs - a whopping 12 in total - and narrowly missed out on another televised nine-darter.

"I was more focused than ever tonight," Littler told the PDC website.

"I know Jermaine is playing probably the best darts of his life as well, but I settled really quickly.

"I felt like nobody could touch me tonight. I played so well and I’m so happy to get the win.

"I'm looking forward to playing Gary on a big stage for the first time, and it should be a brilliant game."

In Saturday night's second semi-final, Gary Anderson - a two-time Grand Slam finalist and former world champion - overcame a spirited challenge from Dutchman Gian van Veen, grinding out a 16-14 victory.

Despite a slow start from both players - possibly due to being rushed onto the stage after the ridiculous pace at which Littler dispatched his opponent prior - the Scottish icon rallied to secure victory, averaging 99 and converting 57 per cent of his attempts at double.

"That was tough, but I stuck in there," said Anderson, who at one point pinned consecutive 85, 90 and 120 checkouts en route to the win.

"Gian didn’t play as well as he has in the last few nights, and I got in the lead and managed to hold on.

"Luke was fantastic tonight, wasn't he? Jermaine is playing well, but Luke was different gravy."

The 2024 Mr Vegas Grand Slam of Darts concludes on Sunday with a bumper double session, with a new champion set to be crowned at WV Active Aldersley.

Mickey Mansell and Martin Lukeman will kick off proceedings from 14:00 CET before the blockbuster bout between Littler and Anderson, with the final set to kick off from 20:30 CET.

In addition to the prestigious Eric Bristow Trophy, players will duke it out for the £150,000 top prize.

Catch up on the Grand Slam of Darts with Flashscore

Mentions
Grand SlamDartsLuke LittlerGary AndersonJermaine WattimenaGian van VeenMartin LukemanMichael Mansell
