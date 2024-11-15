Littler reaches Grand Slam quarter-finals with comeback win over De Decker

Luke Littler (17) fought back from 8-4 and 9-7 down to beat Mike De Decker (28) in a thrilling last-16 clash at the Grand Slam of Darts in Wolverhampton on Thursday.

The teenager, competing at the tournament for the first time, raced into a 2-0 lead but then lost eight of the next 10 legs and appeared to be staring at defeat.

But after winning the next three legs agonisingly fell 9-7 behind, only to beat the Belgian with a superb late rally.

"I don’t know if I enjoyed that," Littler told Sky Sports. "I’ve got to feel for Mike. I didn’t think I was in the game, but I know I can always switch that gear.

"Early on I was at my normal pace but towards the end I was taking an extra second, and that helped me. I might have to throw like that from now on.

"Coming onto the stage (for the final session) I didn’t think I could overturn the deficit. I just cannot believe it."

Three-time Grand Slam quarter-finalist Mark Webster hailed the young star as a player who can compete for years to come.

"Littler was so calm, particularly in the last leg," Webster told Sky Sports.

"He's a cool, calm character and he's got it. He can get involved in scraps, he can dominate. He showed he's the complete package."

Littler will face Jermaine Wattimena in the next round after the world number 37 stunned Dimitri Van den Bergh in the first game of the evening.

Van den Bergh, ranked 11 in the world, eased into a 4-0 and 5-2 lead and looked on course to reach the last eight.

But Wattimena fought back to take the next five legs, and despite losing four of the next five, won a tense last-leg decider to send Van den Bergh crashing out.

Elsewhere Gary Anderson set up a quarter-final clash against Gian van Veen after storming past Stephen Bunting 10-6.

Van Veen won seven legs in a row against Ryan Joyce as he reached the last eight in style, booking his place with a commanding 10-2 win.