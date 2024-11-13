Advertisement
  4. Mike De Decker full of confidence ahead of Luke Littler clash at Grand Slam of Darts

Anthony Paphitis
Mike De Decker celebrates after beating Michael Smith at the Grand Slam of Darts
Belgium's Mike De Decker (28) said he is growing in confidence on stage after whitewashing Michael Smith (34) to set up a clash with Luke Littler (17) at the Grand Slam of Darts.

De Decker – the World Grand Prix champion – produced a commanding display to win his final Group E match 5-0 on Tuesday and book his place in the event's last 16.

He averaged more than a ton against former champion Smith, who wasn't handed the chance of a checkout in his 5-0 defeat.

"If I could bring 100% of my floor game onto the stage I would be a much more relaxed player," De Decker said.

"I'm feeling more comfortable on stage though, and it showed again tonight."

Victory secured De Decker second place in the group behind Jermaine Wattimena and a knockout match against teenage sensation Littler.

Littler emerged from Group F with a flawless record and dazzled in his last outing against Lourence Ilagan, throwing eight darts into a nine-darter before narrowly missing double 12.

"It's going to be a great game against Luke and I'm really looking forward to it," De Decker previewed.

Mentions
DartsGrand SlamMike De DeckerLuke Littler
