Littler safely through as Van Gerwen and Smith dumped out of Grand Slam of Darts

After groups A-D were finalised yesterday, the remaining round of 16 players had to be played today. There were some top matches in sections E-H, and of course superstar Luke Littler (17) was once again involved.

Littler got the evening off to an impressive start, narrowly missing out on his next TV nine-darter in his clash with Lourence Ilagan.

Nevertheless, the teenager won 5-3 and thus secured an unbeaten group win.

He lost only one leg in the first two matches, an impressive run of form and that just before the PDC World Championship.

Gary Anderson had slight problems with Noah-Lynn van Leuven, but the Scot was ultimately able to triumph 5-2 after an interim 2-2.

Then there was a close fight between the Dutch youngsters. Once again, Wessel Nijman came out on the short end of the stick - despite a 108 average, he lost 5-4 and missed a nine-darter in his match against Gian van Veen.

Van Gerwen sensationally out

Jermaine Wattimena continued his run and narrowly won 5-4 against Austrian Mensur Suljovic.

Dimitri van den Bergh was then convincing. Keane Barry went down 5-1 against the Belgian and missed out on the knockout phase.

Michael van Gerwen let himself go and lost 5-4 to Ryan Joyce in a close match.

This is the first time in 13 years that the Dutchman has not reached the last 16 of the tournament.

Mike De Decker then showed Michael Smith once again why he is one of the hottest commodities on the tour at the moment.

With a 100 average and a 5-0 scoreline, there was nothing for the former world champion to take despite four 180s.

The final match of the evening was played by Stephen Bunting, who defeated Josh Rock 5-2.