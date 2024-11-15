Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Darts
  3. Grand Slam
  4. Grand Slam win over Mike De Decker one of my best games ever, says Luke Littler

Grand Slam win over Mike De Decker one of my best games ever, says Luke Littler

Flashscore UK Staff
Littler in action at the Grand Slam of Darts
Littler in action at the Grand Slam of DartsPDC
Darts sensation Luke Littler (17) hailed his clash with Mike De Decker as one of his best matches after producing a masterful comeback to advance to the quarter-finals of the Grand Slam of Darts.

The 17-year-old stole the show once again with a superb performance, coming from 8-4 down to win 10-9 against a more experienced opponent in De Decker.

Littler produced back-to-back 12-dart finishes in the closing stages to steal a famous victory in his already storied career.

"It’s up there with one of the best games I’ve been involved in," admitted Littler.

"Obviously my favourite is the Premier League final, but that was some game, and to pick myself up from four legs down just goes to show what I can do.

"Mike played his part in a brilliant game, but I’m really happy to advance to the quarter-finals.”

The youngster will face Jermaine Wattimena in the quarter-finals on Saturday, 16th November.

Mentions
DartsGrand SlamLuke LittlerMike De Decker
Related Articles
Littler reaches Grand Slam quarter-finals with comeback win over De Decker
Big names tumble at Grand Slam of Darts as Menzies stuns Wade in thriller
Mike De Decker full of confidence ahead of Luke Littler clash at Grand Slam of Darts
Show more
Darts
Littler safely through as Van Gerwen and Smith dumped out of Grand Slam of Darts
Cross reflects on routine Grand Slam victory against 'legend' Wright
Humphries finishes with win as Cross qualifies for last 16 at Grand Slam of Darts
Grand Slam of Darts: Humphries dumped out as Littler eases past Van den Bergh
Reigning champion Humphries upset at Grand Slam of Darts, Littler starts with win
World's best travel to Wolverhampton for Mr Vegas Grand Slam of Darts
Most Read
Late winner reignites China's World Cup dream, Iran and South Korea increase leads
Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Where the game will be won and lost in Abidjan
Paraguay break decade-long streak with a thrilling 2-1 victory over Argentina
Sheffield United defender Ahmedhodzic banned for life from representing Bosnia

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings