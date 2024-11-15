Grand Slam win over Mike De Decker one of my best games ever, says Luke Littler

Littler in action at the Grand Slam of Darts

Darts sensation Luke Littler (17) hailed his clash with Mike De Decker as one of his best matches after producing a masterful comeback to advance to the quarter-finals of the Grand Slam of Darts.

The 17-year-old stole the show once again with a superb performance, coming from 8-4 down to win 10-9 against a more experienced opponent in De Decker.

Littler produced back-to-back 12-dart finishes in the closing stages to steal a famous victory in his already storied career.

"It’s up there with one of the best games I’ve been involved in," admitted Littler.

"Obviously my favourite is the Premier League final, but that was some game, and to pick myself up from four legs down just goes to show what I can do.

"Mike played his part in a brilliant game, but I’m really happy to advance to the quarter-finals.”

The youngster will face Jermaine Wattimena in the quarter-finals on Saturday, 16th November.