Darts icon Phil Taylor announces retirement next year: 'Breaks my heart'

Darts legend Phil Taylor (63) is retiring from competitive sport after next year. The 16-time world champion made the announcement on Monday via his equipment supplier Target. "I will retire from competitions at the end of next year - unless I throw a nine-darter every time, then you'll have to drag me out," Taylor is quoted as saying.

Taylor ended his PDC career after the 2018 World Championship, in which he only lost to Rob Cross in the final.

However, he has been back at the oche on the newly created senior tour since 2022. However, 'The Power' was eliminated in the quarter-finals at both World Championships last year and this year.

'A good journey'

"When you don't perform as well as you can, it breaks my heart," said Taylor, who is planning the coming season as a kind of farewell tour.

To this end, the Englishman also wants to appear in several show tournaments, as he has already done on several occasions.

However, he intends to remain involved in the sport of darts, which he dominated for over a decade and almost single-handedly raised to a new standard.

"It's been a good journey. But now it's time. I'll be 65 in 2025," said Taylor, who won a total of 85 major titles and became a multi-millionaire through darts.

"This decision is both a physical and a mental decision."