Darts icon Phil Taylor announces retirement next year: 'Breaks my heart'

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Darts
  3. Darts icon Phil Taylor announces retirement next year: 'Breaks my heart'
Darts icon Phil Taylor announces retirement next year: 'Breaks my heart'
Saying goodbye for good: Phil Taylor
Saying goodbye for good: Phil Taylor
Profimedia
Darts legend Phil Taylor (63) is retiring from competitive sport after next year. The 16-time world champion made the announcement on Monday via his equipment supplier Target. "I will retire from competitions at the end of next year - unless I throw a nine-darter every time, then you'll have to drag me out," Taylor is quoted as saying.

Taylor ended his PDC career after the 2018 World Championship, in which he only lost to Rob Cross in the final.

However, he has been back at the oche on the newly created senior tour since 2022. However, 'The Power' was eliminated in the quarter-finals at both World Championships last year and this year.

'A good journey'

"When you don't perform as well as you can, it breaks my heart," said Taylor, who is planning the coming season as a kind of farewell tour.

To this end, the Englishman also wants to appear in several show tournaments, as he has already done on several occasions.

However, he intends to remain involved in the sport of darts, which he dominated for over a decade and almost single-handedly raised to a new standard.

"It's been a good journey. But now it's time. I'll be 65 in 2025," said Taylor, who won a total of 85 major titles and became a multi-millionaire through darts.

"This decision is both a physical and a mental decision."

Mentions
DartsTaylor Phil
Related Articles
EXCLUSIVE: Florian Hempel on his tour card and the World Championship
Grand Slam of Darts: Dominant Luke Humphries triumphs in final over Rob Cross
Grand Slam of Darts: Cross beats Heta while Bunting progresses
Show more
Darts
Grand Slam of Darts: James Wade and Luke Humphries reach semi-finals
Grand Slam of Darts 2023: A week of winners face off in Wolverhampton
Luke Humphries claims World Grand Prix crown after win over Price
Martin Schindler becomes first German to reach World Grand Prix quarter-finals
Michael van Gerwen: 'Family is there, winning the tournament; what more could you want?'
Dominant Nathan Aspinall beats Jonny Clayton to win World Matchplay darts
Most Read
Czech stars under fire for partying ahead of key Euro qualifier
OPINION: Can Altay Bayindir step up amid Manchester United's goalkeeping crisis?
Spalletti aims to spark Italian passion for national team in crucial Ukraine qualifier
Djokovic destroys Sinner to win record seventh ATP Finals title

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings