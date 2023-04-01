Grand Slam of Darts: Dominant Luke Humphries triumphs in final over Rob Cross

Grand Slam of Darts: Dominant Luke Humphries triumphs in final over Rob Cross

Humphries eased to victory in the final on Sunday

Luke Humphries has won the Grand Slam of Darts with a dominant performance on Sunday night.

The Englishman beat former World Champion Rob Cross 16-8 and presented himself in top form just over a month before the World Championships.

By winning the Eric Bristow Trophy, the 28-year-old celebrated the second major title of his career in Wolverhampton, England.

Humphries had beaten James Wade 16-10 in the semi-finals.

His compatriot Cross booked his place in the final with a 16-13 win in an all-English duel against Stephen Bunting.

Humphries inflicted "Voltage" Cross's eighth defeat in a twelfth major final. "Cool Hand Luke" collected £150,000 in prize money.

The prestigious World Darts Championship will take place from December 15th to January 3rd, 2024 at Alexandra Palace in London.