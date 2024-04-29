Luke Littler wins second European Tour title at Austrian Open

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Darts
  3. European Tour 5
  4. Luke Littler wins second European Tour title at Austrian Open
Luke Littler wins second European Tour title at Austrian Open
"The Nuke" wins in Graz
"The Nuke" wins in GrazPDC
Luke Littler (17) wins the Austrian Darts Open 2024. The teenager defeated compatriot Joe Cullen 8-4 in the final in Premstatten, near Graz. It is the second title for "The Nuke" on this year's European Tour. He already won the Belgian Darts Open almost two months ago.

Joe Cullen and Luke Littler had never played each other in a tournament before. So from the start it was not only about getting his own game through, but also about getting to know his opponent's rhythm.

Littler started the first leg and played it down with confidence, taking six darts for a top checkout. He then put pressure on Cullen, but he also showed that he could play darts and checked 92 checkouts for a first small exclamation mark.

After Cullen once again failed to get a foot in the throw-off leg of "The Nuke", it was Littler who did just that. As the first player in the finishing area, he missed the 108 checkout to break, but his favoured double 10 did not work either, meaning Cullen saved his throw-in.

However, the hoped-for wake-up effect failed to materialise and Littler again had plenty of time in the finishing area to make it 3-2 before missing tops to break. As had been the case throughout the tournament, the double saved the "Rockstar" - 3-3.

But Littler looked determined to stop Cullen's run and began to capitalise on his chances. After his throw through to make it 4-3, Littler broke to make it 5-3, but as quickly as the momentum built up, he lost it again. Several darts at the doubles missed their target, allowing Cullen, who was clearly worse in terms of scoring, to get back into the leg and take the re-break.

However, Cullen was again not to appreciate this invitation back into the match: The "Rockstar" missed his scoring and gave Littler another break. This time, "The Nuke" knew how to confirm it - as the youngster made it 7-4, giving Cullen the task of having to win three legs in a row.

But Cullen was not to get another one. With another break over the bullseye, it was ultimately an absolutely deserved 8-4 win for Luke Littler.

To the match centre: Joe Cullen v Luke Littler

Mentions
DartsEuropean Tour 5Littler LukeCullen Joe
Related Articles
Luke Littler thrashes Rob Cross to claim Premier League win in Liverpool
OPINION: Snooker and Ronnie O'Sullivan desperately need a Luke Littler
Nathan Aspinall claims another Premier League victory in Rotterdam
Show more
Darts
Van Gerwen beats Littler to grab much-needed Premier League victory
Luke Littler aiming for three in a row while Michael van Gerwen under pressure
'Focused' Luke Littler top of Premier League after denying nine-dart Gerwyn Price
Luke Littler beats Gerwyn Price to win back-to-back Premier League nights
Humphries dominates Van Gerwen to win German Darts Grand Prix
Luke Littler finally picks up first Premier League night win in Belfast
Most Read
Football Tracker: Darmstadt relegated, Sporting fight back to draw with Porto
Barry Hearn threatens to move World Snooker Championship from Crucible Theatre
O'Sullivan demolishes Page to sail through World Championship opener
Former Chelsea and Spurs manager Villas-Boas elected FC Porto president

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings