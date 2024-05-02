Price withdraws from Premier League night in Aberdeen with back injury

Gerwyn Price (39) has withdrawn from Thursday's Premier League Darts night in Aberdeen due to a back injury.

Price has been suffering from a trapped nerve in his back since last Friday, which also caused him to miss the Austrian Darts Open in Graz.

But despite undergoing treatment, the Welshman has not recovered sufficiently to travel to Scotland for Night 14.

His quarter-final opponent Luke Humphries will receive a bye into the semi-finals and will face the winner of Michael van Gerwen and Rob Cross.

As per the tournament's rules, Humphries will gain two points in the league table and a +1 leg difference, while Price will be deducted six leg difference.

It leaves Price in seventh place and plunges his hopes of making the play-offs further into doubt.