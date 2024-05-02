Price withdraws from Premier League night in Aberdeen with back injury

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Darts
  3. Premier League
  4. Price withdraws from Premier League night in Aberdeen with back injury
Price withdraws from Premier League night in Aberdeen with back injury
Gerwyn Price has pulled out of Night 14 of the Premier League in Aberdeen with a back injury
Gerwyn Price has pulled out of Night 14 of the Premier League in Aberdeen with a back injuryProfimedia
Gerwyn Price (39) has withdrawn from Thursday's Premier League Darts night in Aberdeen due to a back injury.

Price has been suffering from a trapped nerve in his back since last Friday, which also caused him to miss the Austrian Darts Open in Graz.

But despite undergoing treatment, the Welshman has not recovered sufficiently to travel to Scotland for Night 14.

His quarter-final opponent Luke Humphries will receive a bye into the semi-finals and will face the winner of Michael van Gerwen and Rob Cross.

As per the tournament's rules, Humphries will gain two points in the league table and a +1 leg difference, while Price will be deducted six leg difference.

It leaves Price in seventh place and plunges his hopes of making the play-offs further into doubt.

Mentions
DartsPremier LeaguePrice Gerwyn
Related Articles
Luke Littler thrashes Rob Cross to claim Premier League win in Liverpool
Nathan Aspinall claims another Premier League victory in Rotterdam
Van Gerwen beats Littler to grab much-needed Premier League victory
Show more
Darts
Luke Littler wins second European Tour title at Austrian Open
OPINION: Snooker and Ronnie O'Sullivan desperately need a Luke Littler
Luke Littler aiming for three in a row while Michael van Gerwen under pressure
'Focused' Luke Littler top of Premier League after denying nine-dart Gerwyn Price
Luke Littler beats Gerwyn Price to win back-to-back Premier League nights
Humphries dominates Van Gerwen to win German Darts Grand Prix
Most Read
Ronnie O'Sullivan knocked out of World Championship by Stuart Bingham
O'Sullivan claims some referees have it in for him after Crucible defeat
Fullkrug fires Dortmund to first-leg win over PSG in Champions League semi-finals
Jones claims shock win over Trump to make World Championship semi-finals

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings