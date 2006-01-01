Van den Bergh hits nine-darter as Cross survives scare and Wright exits

A nine-darter from Dimitri van den Bergh was the highlight of Sunday afternoon as he defeated Martin Schindler at the World Matchplay in Blackpool.

There was also a big scare for Rob Cross against Dutchman Gian van Veen while Peter Wright suffered an early exit from the competition with a defeat to Andrew Gilding.

Catch up on all the action from day one of the World Matchplay:

After an even start, Ross Smith got to 3-2 through a second break and then popped through two 180s to 4-2 before not looking back. In the second round, Smith will play Gerwyn Price.

A dramatic start with four lost legs did not bode well and so underdog Wade was able to take a 6-2 lead. Noppert fought his way back to 5-7, but then lost three legs in a row. In the second round, Wade will face Nathan Aspinall.

The bookmakers' favourite also went down in the third game of the afternoon. In the seventh leg, Van den Bergh threw a 9-darter to make it 4-3 and then 5-3. It then looked like it would be an exciting fight (6-6), but after a fourth loss of his own leg by Schindler, Van den Bergh smelled blood and popped the four remaining legs in a row. In the second round, Jonny Clayton is the Belgian's next opponent.

In an old-fashioned England versus England, it went beyond the 19 legs prescribed by the format in this round. At a 9-9 interval, a tiebreaker would bring the decision. In that, Bunting started 10-9 and Joyce equalised. At 11-10, Joyce then had no answer. Bunting threw out in five innings and may face Luke Humphries in the second round.

An absolute cracker was played between Rob Cross and Gian van Vee. At 8-4 Cross thought he had victory in the pocket, but with five legs in a row Van Veen came back strongly. This game also ended in a tiebreaker, in which both players started by losing their own leg. The respective 11th legs did go to the starting pitcher again. Then two breaks, Cross was allowed to start in the all-deciding leg and did not fail: 13-12. Van Veen missed no less than six match darts and will not play the winner of Damon Heta against Ryan Searle in the next round.

Until a score of 5-4, Northern Irishman Dolan was able to hang on to Englishman Cullen. Then it was straight to school and office for Cullen who won five in a row and will meet the winner of the duel between Michael van Gerwen and Luke Littler in the second round.

In the penultimate match of the programme in Blackpool, Andrew Gilding ran out to 4-1 early on before Peter Wright levelled the score again (4-4). Another intermediate sprint to 8-4 was still answered (5-8), but in the last two legs the Englishman outsmarted the Scot again. Gilding will play the winner of the last match of the evening in the second round.

Ratajski really did everything he could to end the last match of the evening before the kick-off of the European Cup final between England and Spain. In no time at all, it was 7-0 for the Pole when Englishman Chisnall 'pulled something back' and made it 2-8. At four minutes to nine, while the English national anthem was played in Berlin, the tournament ended for Chisnall. Ratajski will play Andrew Gilding in the second round.