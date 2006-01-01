Michael van Gerwen and Michael Smith set up semi-final at World Matchplay Darts

Michael van Gerwen (35) and Michael Smith (33) were the last two players to reach the semi-finals of the World Matchplay. Van Gerwen made the difference after the second break, beating Andrew Gilding (53) 16-10. Smith defeated a very poor Rob Cross (33), winning 16-7. The semi-finals are on Saturday. Van Gerwen will then play Smith and Luke Humphries (29) against James Wade (41).

Quarter-finals (best of 31 legs)

Van Gerwen and Gilding both threw 180 in the first leg and the Dutchman was able to break from 100 but did not get a dart on the double. Gilding had 62 left and threw that out via double-eight for 1-0.

Van Gerwen countered with a good second leg and was out in 12 darts. A double eight made it 1-1. In the third leg, Gilding threw a great finish of 148 to regain the lead.

Van Gerwen got away well in the fourth leg as he missed three darts on a double eight. This gave Gilding three chances on double eight but he missed everything. Finally, Van Gerwen went out via double one for 2-2.

Van Gerwen grabbed the break in the fifth leg five. He made it 3-2 by throwing out 117.

Gilding plays a great second session

In the second session, Van Gerwen did not start well. He needed to throw out 160 in his own leg, but missed tops. Gilding threw out a double six and equalised and posted a rebreak: 3-3.

Gilding then moved into the lead as a double nine sent him into a 4-3 lead. The Englishman then delivered. Van Gerwen was sitting on 24, but Gilding threw out 114 and got a break ahead: 5-3.

Van Gerwen had another chance for a break in the ninth leg, but 83 did not go out. Gilding threw a double 10 to make it 6-3. In the tenth leg, Gilding threw a 180, his second and fifth of the match. Gilding also had two chances for another break via 100, but he missed both. Van Gerwen threw 93 to make it 6-4.

Van Gerwen opened the third session with a maximum score and stepped up the pressure right into Gilding's leg. He also grabbed the break eventually by throwing out 78.

Van Gerwen had four chances to cash in on the break but missed all four. Gilding took advantage and threw a double 12 for 7-5. Van Gerwen recovered though and grabbed another break. Although, he missed four doubles again. Via a double one, it became 7-6.

Van Gerwen continued to miss as he failed to throw out 40 for 8-6. Gilding had three chances for the break and took them via a double 12 for 8-6. It was the fourth break in a row. There was also a break in the 15th leg. Van Gerwen was now clinical and threw out 136 and came back to 8-7.

Van Gerwen turns it around

There had to come a time when Van Gerwen would cash in on the break. He did just that in the 16th leg. He started with six perfect darts but did not throw a nine-darter. In 15 darts he was out via a double eight for 8-8.

The Dutchman again missed three chances for the break, but was allowed to come back this time and threw out double four to take the lead: 9-8. Gilding had a chance to break back in the 18th leg but missed double 18. Van Gerwen took advantage and moved to 10-8.

Van Gerwen continued to throw well and Gilding remained far behind in scoring. He threw another 180 and had another chance at the break. He took it by throwing 85 to make it 11-8. Van Gerwen also won the 20th leg and took the fourth session 5-0. He was 12-8 ahead and looked set to win the match.

Van Gerwen grabbed the break right away in the 21st leg. He threw 180 and took advantage of Gilding not throwing out 78. Van Gerwen did finish 70 and was 13-8 ahead. That break was also cashed in via a double four: 14-8.

Van Gerwen had a chance to virtually decide the match, but failed to finish off 25. Gilding hit 50 to make it 14-9. Gilding then also grabbed the break, as he smashed out 132.

Van Gerwen opened the 25th leg with a 180 and he also took the break, double 18 put him on match point to make it 15-10. Van Gerwen won by throwing out tops. He thus turned the match around in time to beat the Englishman comfortably 16-10.

Van Gerwen won 16-10 against Gilding PDC

Smith threw 180 right away in Cross' first leg and had chances for the break. Cross failed to throw out 25 and that gave Smith the chance from 48 and he took it. Via double eight the first leg was an instant break: 1-0.

In the second leg, Cross threw his first 180, but could not prevent the score from becoming 2-0. Smith threw 134 via two tops. Smith continued to finish very well, as he nailed 101. He threw four from four on tops and came out ahead of a double break: 3-0.

Cross threw his second 180 in the fourth leg and had a lot of chances for the break, but could not take it home at all. He missed six chances but was lucky that Smith also missed two chances. Double two eventually made it 3-1 and he took the break.

Smith threw 180 in the fifth leg and increased the pressure. He also had a chance for the break from 81. That went out and so it was 4-1 at the first session.

Cross fails on the doubles

Cross had an immediate chance at the break from 108 in the second session, but missed double 16. Smith failed to throw out 72 and so he had three more chances. And again he missed three and so Cross already missed 13 darts on the double.

It was blow after blow for Cross as Smith also threw out 70 and so it was very soon 6-1. Cross got another arrow on double 16 in the eighth leg, but missed it again. One of 15 doubles came off for Cross, costing him another leg. Smith threw out a double 10 for a 7-1 lead.

Cross opened the ninth leg with his third 180. Smith also threw his third in that leg, but did not win the leg. Cross threw 74 to make it 7-2 and win his first leg. Smith won the tenth leg by throwing out a double four to go into the second break with an 8-2 lead.

In the third session, Cross and Smith both threw their fourth 180 and Cross was under pressure in his own leg. He had to throw out 78 and did so: 8-3.

In the 12th leg, both men threw 180 again, giving them both five. Smith had a chance to keep his leg from 70, but missed tops. Cross had 48 left and missed twice on double 16, his ninth miss on that double. That cost him dearly as it became 9-3.

Cross had another chance at the break and went to double 16 again from 52. And again he missed it twice. He came back for it but again missed three chances and so it was 10-3. Cross went three from 24 on the doubles.

Smith kept his own leg in the 14th leg as his double 18 made it 11-3. Then, in the fifteenth leg, it was riding on a double 16 for Cross. He was allowed to come back for a double four and hit it: 11-4.

Smith holds onto lead

Smith started the fourth session with a 180 and threw out 60 for 12-4. Cross threw his sixth 180 in the 17th leg and won the leg by throwing out 72: 12-5.

Cross had a chance at the break from 120, but missed tops. Smith did throw it and made it 13-5. Cross threw a double nine in the 19th leg to make it 13-6. Smith threw his seventh 180 in the twentieth leg and left 40. That went out via tops to make it 14-6 with the fourth break.

In the fifth session, Cross started with a finish of 144 and reached 14-7. He also had a chance for the break from 115 but missed tops. Smith threw a double five and got to match point: 15-7. Smith threw 177 and 180 and got two match darts on 44, but missed. Cross had 71 left, but missed tops again. Smith won the match by throwing a double five for 16-7.