Nathan Aspinall claims another Premier League victory in Rotterdam

Nathan Aspinall (32) has won the 12th night of Premier League darts. In Ahoy, Aspinall won for the second year in a row.

Michael van Gerwen went out in the first round for the second year in a row and thus once again disappointed. His defeat put the fourth spot in serious danger, as Michael Smith also made it to the final.

Catch up on all the action below:

Final

Aspinall opened with a maximum 180 in Smith's leg. He also had a chance for the break from 80, but did not take it. He was allowed to come back for double 10 as Smith failed to get 124 out and now threw out: 1-0.

Aspinall threw his second 180 in the second leg and left double 8. That went out to make it 2-0. Smith also threw his first 180 in the third leg. Smith then also took his first leg by making it 2-1 via tops.

Smith also opened with 180 in the fourth leg, but Aspinall opened with two 140s. Aspinall kept the break lead by cleverly throwing out 72 via double 12. Smith was in fact waiting on 50. Smith made it 3-2 by throwing out double 6.

Smith threw 180 in the sixth leg and left 96. Aspinall did not get 140 out and so Smith could go for the rebreak. He did not find a triple and so had no chance. Aspinall had 40 left and made it 4-2 via tops.

Aspinall wins for second year in a row

The break and final blow almost came from Aspinall on 131. He went for triple 17 and twice tops, but failed to find the second. He was allowed to come back for double 10, but missed three chances and that cost him dearly. Smith took advantage and made it 4-3.

Aspinall did open very well with two 140s in the eighth leg. Double 4 made it 5-3 and he reached match point. He opened with 180 in Smith's leg. But Smith left 170 and threw that out: 5-4.

Aspinall also had no trouble with Smith in his last leg and was able to calmly go to a finish. 67 was left for the match. That still didn't go out and 32 didn't go out either. Four missed matchdarts. But Smith failed to throw 62 out and so Aspinall had three more chances. Double 8 went out and he won again in Rotterdam: 6-4.

Semi-finals

Aspinall had a chance to finish his leg on 72, but hit the big 9 instead of the double 12. This gave Humphries a chance for the break via 116, but did not throw out tops. He was allowed to come back for it as Aspinall failed to throw out 15 to make it 1-0 and an equal break via double 10.

Aspinall threw a 180 in the second leg and left 82, but failed to throw it out. Humphries did throw out double 4 and cashed in on the break: 2-0.

Aspinall started with 180 in the third leg. Aspinall also got on the board by throwing out 49 via double 16: 2-1.

Humphries also kept his leg by throwing out 70 to make it 3-1. Humphries also made it 4-1 by throwing double 10 to grab a double break.

Aspinall makes great comeback

Humphries failed to make it 5-1 by missing double 2 and so Aspinall had a chance to grab a break back on double 16. He did and so it was 4-2.

Humphries threw 180, but that was too late as Aspinall had tops left. That went out and so it was 4-3.

Aspinall even had a chance to get to 4-4 via 56 and took it. Tops went out. It became 5-4 through a fine 94 finish from Aspinall.

He also threw a 180 in the tenth leg and had a chance to finish the match from tops. He did just that and won 6-4. A great comeback.

Statistics Aspinall-Humphries PDC

The match started with six perfect arrows, 180 for both players. Price also threw his second 180 already in the first leg and had chances for the break from 84. That didn't go out, but he was allowed to come back for it. But Price missed three darts on the break and Smith took advantage of that with 59 over: 1-0.

Price also missed tops from 106 and got away well. Smith got an arrow for double 15 on 150, but missed. Price now hit 40 from double 10 to make it 1-1.

Price again threw 180 in Smith's leg and had new chances for the break. But he missed two chances again, this time on double 16. He did come back for it and now did throw the break on double 8: 2-1.

Scoring was very good, but the doubles were not running. Price also threw 180 in the fourth leg and left 96. That didn't go out and 40 again didn't go out either. Smith grabbed the rebreak by throwing out double 10: 2-2.

Smith opened with 180 and took the initiative in the leg. Tops made it 3-2. Price had to hit double 4 for 3-3 and did so.

Deciding leg

Smith had 116 left to keep his own leg, but missed tops. Price also failed to finish 100, so Smith came back for double 10. He missed three darts, but Price failed to finish 64. Smith now threw double 10 though and made it 4-3.

Price threw a good tenth leg and got to 4-4 via tops. The ninth leg also went with the darts. Smith made it 5-4 in eleven darts.

An eleventh leg was needed as Price also threw out 54: 5-5. Smith had 74 left for the match and threw it out via tops and reached the final.

Quarter-finals

Littler opened right away with a maximum 180 in Smith's leg. And he also picked up a phenomenal finish. 164 was left, while Smith had 114 left. Triple 19 went in twice and so did the bullseye. So immediately a break and a 1-0 lead for Littler.

Smith also almost hit the bullseye, but 132 just missed. Littler went from 124 to the bullseye again, but he also hit the green. Smith was able to break from 25 and did so via double 5. Littler immediately threw a 180 in the third leg, but did as well and eventually threw out 81 in 11 darts for a 2-1 lead.

It became 2-2 as Littler threw out 60 via double 10. Littler also threw a 180 in the fifth leg. Littler also had a chance for the break on 80, but hit the double 1 instead of tops. Smith had 26 standing and threw that out via double 6 to make it 3-2.

In the sixth leg came the fifth 180, and Smith's second, and he also grabbed the break by throwing out 66. 4-2 for Smith.

Smith wins again from Littler

Smith cashed in on the break by throwing out double 15 to make it 5-2. Littler did take the eighth leg via double 10, Price runs towards but needed another break. Smith opened with 180 in the ninth leg, but then threw a pudding turn. Smith recovered with another 180, but Littler followed with 180 too.

Smith got a matchdart on double 12, but missed it. Littler also failed to throw out 90 and so Smith won 6-3 by throwing out double 6.

The start was a bit stiff, but in the third turn Price threw the first 180 of the match and then threw out 60 to win his own leg. Price threw a pudding leg though, allowing Cross to easily move to 1-1.

He also took his time, as he missed the first three darts on a double. The fourth did go into double 10, making it 1-1. Cross also threw his first 180 in the third leg, but Price threw out 92 in eventually 12 darts to make it 2-1.

Cross threw a good fourth leg and reached 2-2 via double 8. Price opened with a 180 in the fifth leg, Cross also threw that 180 in the fifth leg. Price left tops as he did not go for the bullseye on 167 and got even. Indeed, double 10 made it 3-2.

Cross threw his third 180 in the sixth leg and Price also threw it. Cross left 81 and threw it out and there was a lot of pressure on that one: 3-3.

One break enough

It continued to go with the darts as Price threw out 56 in the seventh leg for a 4-3 lead. Price got the first big chance at the break by leaving tops. Double 10 made it 5-3, allowing Price to throw for the match. Price did so by throwing out 56 to win 6-3.

Aspinall started the match well and led 1-0 by throwing out double 16. Aspinall also had immediate chances to break as he had six arrows for 167. That eventually turned into nine, but he could and 56 went out for the break: 2-0.

Wright played terribly in the first three legs, coming in at an average of under 60. Aspinall got to 3-0 by throwing double 8. Wright got on the board in the fourth leg by throwing out double 10. In a dull match, Aspinall also went backwards, but got to 4-1 by throwing out 56. Aspinall had a chance at 126 for the break, but missed double 6. He was allowed to come back for it as Wright failed to throw out 108. Aspinall failed to throw out 6 and so Wright made it 4-2 via tops.

Wright throws very badly

It was 5-2 via double 10 and that was just as well for Aspinall, as Wright was waiting on 40. Aspinall won the match by throwing out 110 to end a deadly boring match. Wright threw 77 average, Aspinall 93.53.

Statistics Wright - Aspinall PDC

Humphries threw 180 in the leg and Van Gerwen followed with his first 180 as well. 135 was too high for the break so Humphries made it 1-0 via 56.

He opened in Van Gerwen's leg also with 180 and took the initiative in the Dutchman's leg. But Van Gerwen made 1-1 in great fashion, as 149 was thrown out. In the third leg, 164 also almost went out for Van Gerwen, but missed the bullseye. Humphries did not get 56 out and so chances for the break came. But Van Gerwen did not throw out 25, Humphries again did not throw out either. And so it was still a break and 2-1 for the Dutchman via double 4. In the fourth leg there were no less than three 180s.

Humphries threw two and left 41 for the break, but missed. Van Gerwen also failed to throw 60 and so the rebreak still came via double 8: 2-2. Humphries made it 3-2 by throwing out tops. Humphries stepped up the pressure by throwing 180 into Van Gerwen's leg, leaving 106. That went out in just three arrows to make it 4-2 and thus a break.

Humphries scorably boss

Van Gerwen's level dropped and he could therefore not put pressure on the Englishman's leg. Via tops it became 5-2.

The eighth leg went smoothly to Van Gerwen via double 5, but he really needed to get the break now. Van Gerwen did start with 180 and took the initiative through a pudding turn by Humphries. He still got a matchdart from 116, but missed tops. Van Gerwen did hit tops and the break was secured: 5-4. Humphries still got the chance from 75 and he did: 6-4.