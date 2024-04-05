'Focused' Luke Littler top of Premier League after denying nine-dart Gerwyn Price

  4. 'Focused' Luke Littler top of Premier League after denying nine-dart Gerwyn Price
Luke Littler with his trophy after winning in Manchester
Luke Littler with his trophy after winning in Manchester
Taylor Lanning/PDC
Teenage sensation Luke Littler (17) continued his meteoric darts rise in the BetMGM Premier League, securing back-to-back nightly wins with a thrilling 6-3 victory over Gerwyn Price (39) in Manchester on Thursday night.

The triumph wasn't just any win as it propelled the teenager to the top of the Premier League table for the first time.

Littler's journey to the final was paved with impressive wins, including a dominant 6-3 victory over a suddenly struggling and out-of-sorts Michael van Gerwen.

He then battled through a close 6-4 encounter against Nathan Aspinall, showcasing his talent with high checkouts.

Luke Littler defeated Gerwyn Price in the final in Manchester
Taylor Lanning/PDC

The final itself showcased just how much potential The Nuke has. While Gerwyn Price stole the show with a breathtaking nine-darter in his semi-final, Littler refused to be outdone.

Littler started strong, nearly replicating Price's feat with six perfect darts in the opening leg. Littler maintained his momentum, averaging a stellar 100.48 to claim his second title on the bounce and extend his winning streak to six matches.

"The atmosphere was amazing, and I'm just really glad I won," Littler told the PDC, clearly still enjoying his dream debut season.

"I think I've definitely settled into the Premier League now.

"In the first five to six weeks I won my first game but I kept losing in the semi-finals, although winning last week gave me so much confidence coming into tonight.

"I was watching Gezzy in the semi-finals and he was 4-0 up averaging 123, but I just made sure I focused and I saved my best performance until last.

"There’s still six weeks to go, so I've got to still keep plugging away, and hopefully I will make the play-offs."

Price, despite falling short in the final, had a tremendous night.

After a difficult start to his Premier League campaign, the Welshman defeated both Peter Wright and Michael Smith, showcasing his skill with high averages and looking a touch more like the Iceman of old.

Notably, he achieved the first nine-darter of the 2024 season against Smith, a feat that left the crowd in awe.

Smith also had a strong showing, securing a crucial win against world number one Luke Humphries.

Nathan Aspinall continued his impressive form, claiming victory over Rob Cross and moving into third place.

The BetMGM Premier League excitement continues next week in Birmingham where Littler will face Cross, while Humphries eyes redemption against Wright. Price and Smith renew their rivalry, and Aspinall clashes with Van Gerwen in a battle for play-off contention. 

