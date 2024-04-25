Luke Littler thrashes Rob Cross to claim Premier League win in Liverpool

Luke Littler salutes the crowd during his win on night 13

Luke Littler (17) has won night 13 in the Premier League at Liverpool's M&S Bank Arena.

The teenager raced to a 5-0 lead before Rob Cross (33) was able to recover at 5-2 to avoid a whitewash.

Littler then finished the job for a resounding 6-2 victory, his third of the season.

A native of nearby Warrington, and a fan of Manchester United, Littler absorbed jeers from the Liverpool crowd throughout the evening.

Although, the home crowd did cheer for the youngster after he sealed his victory over Cross in the final.

Littler has now opened up a five-point lead at the top of the Premier League and is effectively assured of his place in the play-offs.

En route to the final, he beat Gerwyn Price 6-2 and Nathan Aspinall 6-5.

Michael van Gerwen, who bettered Peter Wright 6-3, met Cross in the semi-finals. The Englishman claimed a fine 6-2 win.

Merseyside's Michael Smith was beaten by Cross 6-4 in the quarters.

'Lovely bunch of people'

Speaking after his win in the final, Littler said he was relieved to be able to perform in front of the Liverpool crowd.

"I'm just happy with the way I played in front of this lovely bunch of people," he said. "I just wanted to come here and play well."

"I knew what was coming and I've been building up to it," said a confident Littler of the jeers he received.

"I'll always engage with the crowd."

Night 14 of the Premier League will take place in Aberdeen on May 2nd.