Rob Cross secures European Tour triumph with win over Luke Humphries

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Darts
  3. European Tour 5
  4. Rob Cross secures European Tour triumph with win over Luke Humphries

Rob Cross secures European Tour triumph with win over Luke Humphries

Rob Cross dealt with Luke Humphries in the final
Rob Cross dealt with Luke Humphries in the finalProfimedia
Rob Cross (33) defeated Luke Humphries (29) 8-6 in the final in Kiel to claim a European Tour victory, coming from 5-3 down to clinch the title.

The world number one endured a tough evening, battling past the likes of Michael van Gerwen and Danny Nopport to reach the final.

Cross also had to fight his spot in the final, twice winning by just one leg against both Stephen Bunting and Ritchie Edhouse.

In the main event of the evening, both players there five 180s while Cross averaged 105.56 on his way to victory - completing a solid comeback against Humphries for his second European Tour title.

It's the fifth time Cross has got the better of the world champion in 2024, more than any player on the professional circuit bar teenage sensation Luke Littler.

Cross' route to victory

6-2 v Maik Kuivenhoven

6-5 v Stephen Bunting

6-5 v Ritchie Edhouse

7-4 v Madars Razma

8-6 v Luke Humphries

Mentions
DartsCross RobHumphries LukeEuropean Tour 5
Related Articles
Humphries wins in Leeds as Van Gerwen cements play-off spot
Luke Littler overcomes Rob Cross again to take fourth Premier League win
Luke Littler thrashes Rob Cross to claim Premier League win in Liverpool
Show more
Darts
Price withdraws from Premier League night in Aberdeen with back injury
Luke Littler wins second European Tour title at Austrian Open
OPINION: Snooker and Ronnie O'Sullivan desperately need a Luke Littler
Nathan Aspinall claims another Premier League victory in Rotterdam
Van Gerwen beats Littler to grab much-needed Premier League victory
Luke Littler aiming for three in a row while Michael van Gerwen under pressure
Most Read
Tabilo claims dominant win over Djokovic in huge upset at the Italian Open
Football Tracker: Atalanta beat Roma in big Serie A clash, Clermont relegated to Ligue 2
Derby Week: Through titles, history and class warfare, the Battle of Copenhagen renews
Kylian Mbappe bids farewell to PSG fans with defeat in final home game

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings