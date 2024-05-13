Rob Cross secures European Tour triumph with win over Luke Humphries

Rob Cross (33) defeated Luke Humphries (29) 8-6 in the final in Kiel to claim a European Tour victory, coming from 5-3 down to clinch the title.

The world number one endured a tough evening, battling past the likes of Michael van Gerwen and Danny Nopport to reach the final.

Cross also had to fight his spot in the final, twice winning by just one leg against both Stephen Bunting and Ritchie Edhouse.

In the main event of the evening, both players there five 180s while Cross averaged 105.56 on his way to victory - completing a solid comeback against Humphries for his second European Tour title.

It's the fifth time Cross has got the better of the world champion in 2024, more than any player on the professional circuit bar teenage sensation Luke Littler.

Cross' route to victory

6-2 v Maik Kuivenhoven

6-5 v Stephen Bunting

6-5 v Ritchie Edhouse

7-4 v Madars Razma

8-6 v Luke Humphries