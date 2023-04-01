Dominant Nathan Aspinall beats Jonny Clayton to win World Matchplay darts

England's Nathan Aspinall (32) has won the World Matchplay darts final in Blackpool, after beating Welshman Jonny Clayton (48) 18-6.

It was a respectable affair at 5-5, but the world number nine, who hails from Stockport, ran riot in the final 14 legs.

Aspinall claimed all but one and notched up 11 in a row at the Winter Gardens before Clayton clawed one back.

On his way to victory, 'the Asp' hit a 115, 110, two 108s and 'the big fish'.

Winning the World Matchplay darts final has earned the Englishman a £200,000 prize, while Clayton will pick up £100,000 as runner-up.

Speaking to Sky Sports afterwards, Aspinall said: "I walked off at 5-5 and hadn't hit a 180, but I just found my game. Jonny told me I was playing really well.

"I think that third session when I went from 5-5 to 10-5, was key.

"This is my local tournament, I'm 40 minutes away from here and I just want to thank the crowd for their support - not just for me, but for all the guys. It has been incredible."