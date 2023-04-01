Joe Cullen and Nathan Aspinall reach World Matchplay semi-finals

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Darts
  3. World Matchplay
  4. Joe Cullen and Nathan Aspinall reach World Matchplay semi-finals
Joe Cullen and Nathan Aspinall reach World Matchplay semi-finals
Nathan Aspinall defeated Chris Dobey in the quarter-finals of the World Matchplay darts
Nathan Aspinall defeated Chris Dobey in the quarter-finals of the World Matchplay darts
Profimedia
Two Englishmen will face off in one of the World Matchplay semi-finals on Saturday after Joe Cullen beat Northern Irishman Daryl Gurney on Thursday night, followed by Nathan Aspinall eliminating his English compatriot Chris Dobey. With that, half of the last four have been confirmed.

Cullen had a very flashy start in his quarter-final, taking a 5-0 lead before Gurney came back to 6-3.

After that, both players held their own leg a total of eight times before another two breaks could be recorded.

At 10-8, Gurney missed the chance to come all the way back into the match and at 12-10 he failed to cash in another break. Leading 15-11, Cullen (91.11 average and eight 180s in 27 legs) managed to break his opponent for the seventh time and make it 16-11 to win the match.

The match sequence at the second quarter-final was similar, although Dobey initially took another 4-2 and 6-3 lead. With the score eventually balanced a 7-7, Aspinall - world number nine - struck again.

From 8-8, he ran out to 14-8 before Dobey was able to do answer back and cut the deficit to 14-10 and then 15-12.

In the final set, it was a break from Aspinall that won the game. The winner had an average of 99.33 and threw 180 10 times in 28 legs.

The other two quarter-finals are scheduled for Friday night. At 20:10 EST, Englishman Ryan Searle (world number 15) faces Welshman Jonny Clayton (number seven). Following that, Luke Humphries (number six) plays Damon Heta (number 13).

Mentions
DartsCullen JoeAspinall NathanGurney DarylDobey ChrisClayton JonnyHeta DamonHumphries LukeSearle RyanWorld Matchplay
Related Articles
Defending champion Michael van Gerwen eliminated at World Matchplay
Michael van Gerwen crushes Gerwyn Price to win record seventh Premier League Darts title
Darts
Darts top stars head to Prague for weekend of action in European Tour
Jonny Clayton defeats Josh Rock to win Austrian Darts Open
Van Gerwen aiming for Premier League history with record points haul
Michael Smith beats Van Gerwen to claim first world darts title in London
Van Gerwen versus Smith: The road to the PDC World Championships final
Van Gerwen to face Smith in the final of the World Darts Championship
Van Gerwen leads Ally Pally averages as quarter-finals set to get underway
Chris Dobey says ‘annoying’ Gary Anderson remarks fuelled victory
Cross sees off debutant Williams in World Championship thriller
Chisnall and Rock progress at World Darts Championships as Rydz crashes out
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Mahrez set to sign for Al-Ahli, Kane snubbing new Spurs contract
Declan Rice and Kai Havertz make mark as Arsenal crush MLS All-Stars
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for the 2023/24 season
First-half rout sees Spain cruise past Costa Rica to make perfect World Cup start

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |