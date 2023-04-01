Joe Cullen and Nathan Aspinall reach World Matchplay semi-finals

Two Englishmen will face off in one of the World Matchplay semi-finals on Saturday after Joe Cullen beat Northern Irishman Daryl Gurney on Thursday night, followed by Nathan Aspinall eliminating his English compatriot Chris Dobey. With that, half of the last four have been confirmed.

Cullen had a very flashy start in his quarter-final, taking a 5-0 lead before Gurney came back to 6-3.

After that, both players held their own leg a total of eight times before another two breaks could be recorded.

At 10-8, Gurney missed the chance to come all the way back into the match and at 12-10 he failed to cash in another break. Leading 15-11, Cullen (91.11 average and eight 180s in 27 legs) managed to break his opponent for the seventh time and make it 16-11 to win the match.

The match sequence at the second quarter-final was similar, although Dobey initially took another 4-2 and 6-3 lead. With the score eventually balanced a 7-7, Aspinall - world number nine - struck again.

From 8-8, he ran out to 14-8 before Dobey was able to do answer back and cut the deficit to 14-10 and then 15-12.

In the final set, it was a break from Aspinall that won the game. The winner had an average of 99.33 and threw 180 10 times in 28 legs.

The other two quarter-finals are scheduled for Friday night. At 20:10 EST, Englishman Ryan Searle (world number 15) faces Welshman Jonny Clayton (number seven). Following that, Luke Humphries (number six) plays Damon Heta (number 13).