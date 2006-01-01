Advertisement
  4. Luke Littler batters Michael Smith to win World Series Finals in Amsterdam

Luke Littler batters Michael Smith to win World Series Finals in Amsterdam

Littler adds another title to his growing collection
Luke Littler (17) adds another title to his still blossoming career. In the final of the World Series of Darts in Amsterdam, 'The Nuke' defeated fellow countryman Michael Smith (33) 11-4.

"I was relaxed tonight and played really well all weekend," said Littler after the match.

"I'll keep building on this and win more; I've got a full programme coming up and I'm ready for it."

Littler was the stand-out player all weekend. The Nuke scored 103, 102, 103 and an incredible 108 points on his way to the final.

However, he needed a few legs against Smith before he checked 140 and 130 to take a 3-2 lead with a break. But the 'Bully Boy' didn't give up and got the direct re-break.

What followed was nothing short of world-class as Littler won the next seven legs and broke his opponent's throw four times in the process. 

At 10-3 in favour of the 17-year-old, Smith came back into the match with a re-break. But The Nuke was unstoppable and secured the title with another break.

In the end, Littler again threw an average of over 100 (102.21) and confirmed this with a checkout rate of 33.33%.

Smith, like all of Littler's opponents in Amsterdam, was unable to keep up.

Littler's path to the final

Littler's closest match of the weekend was his first-round match. He won 6-5 against Ross Smith, partly because his opponent had an incredible double rate of 50%.

This was followed by a 6-4 win against legend Raymond van Barneveld, a 10-7 win against Chris Dobey and an 11-4 win against Michael van Gerwen on the final day.

With his average of 107.95, he didn't even give Van Gerwen even the slightest chance in the semi-finals.

Catch up on all the results here.

