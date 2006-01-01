EXCLUSIVE: The man behind Stowe Buntz opens up about managing a darts star

In tennis, coaches play a key role, in football, coaches and managers are always in the media spotlight, but what about in darts? In recent years, the sport has blown up and the stars are the talk of the town, especially in the northern hemisphere's winter months when the World Championships are on the horizon. Flashscore's Henri Briese spoke to Brian Herbert - a man who loves darts, lives the sport and has been earning his living from it for some time now, as a manager of American star Stowe Buntz.

Stowe Buntz moved the crowds last year when he surprisingly sailed into the quarter-finals at the Grand Slam of Darts - the man in the background was Brian Herbert.

"We're going to D.C. this weekend to sell merchandise with Stowe, he's driving, I'm flying," says Herbert in an exclusive chat with Flashscore.

When you hear words like that, you don't think of a man who knows one of last year's biggest high-flyers as his clientele. But that's exactly how it works in this sport, according to Herbert: "You realise that straight away at the events - they're all normal guys, like you and me, who you can joke around with - they're just damn good at darts."

Brian Herbert with Stowe Buntz Brian Herbert

For the 40-year-old Herbert, getting into the business was a stroke of luck. In the USA, it's a much smaller sport than in Europe and yet he and Stowe Buntz have found each other: "He's like a big brother to me that I never had." It is generally more common in darts for a player to be managed by his wife or a family member - trust is everything.

But Herbert gives everything for "his Stowe," flies to many events, takes photos for social media and tries to make connections to land new sponsorship deals.

"I always have to force Stowe to create content for Instagram & Co., even if he snorts, he knows that this is simply crucial to strengthen the bond with his fans." And that's despite the fact that there's no "big money" yet.

That is because the manager is currently only involved in darts on a part-time basis - he primarily works a 40-hour job and is married. "I basically have three jobs," joked the good-humoured Herbert in our interview. This sometimes requires a lot of sacrifice, sleep is "sometimes a very critical issue."

Beers with a world champion

Even though full-time employment in his dream job is not yet possible, the man from Missouri remains positive: "I create unique experiences for myself that others dream of, I am really very grateful for this opportunity that it all offers me."

There are also some very exciting experiences that would be a highlight from the perspective of an ordinary fan. Herbert said: "When we were over there with Stowe, we made connections with Josh Rock, Rob Cross and Scott Williams and they came over to us and then I just sat in a pub here in New York, the boys threw darts and I had a beer with Rob Cross - the former world champion."

Brian Herbert with Joey Blaikie from ShotDarts Brian Herbert

He jokingly added that he had "not signed any more contracts". But he is generally looking at the opportunities that the sport currently offers in the sponsorship sector.

For him, Luke Littler is the prime example of good social media marketing, but Luke Humphries could also be marketed extremely well thanks to the title and his status. "I'd probably have to go to a darts academy in Europe and ask which one of you is called Luke and then sign him," he said with a laugh.

Signing a rising Czech star

Even though this is just a side job for the tech industry worker, you can see how Herbert puts his heart and soul into this vocation. His first trip to Ally Pally, which Stowe gave him last year, also allowed him to expand his clientele.

"It was a funny story, we made small talk in the UK and later, when I was back in the US, she just got in touch and asked me if I would like to manage her" - this is how Brian Herbert summarises the process of signing Czech talent Barbara Hospodarska. The 24-year-old has great potential and has already appeared on several TV shows in the country.

And of course, he is doing his best to give her career that certain push. "I was only recently able to finalise a new sponsorship deal for her, which will soon be made official, and she's really looking forward to it," says Herbert about his new protege. What's more, "her new jerseys" have just arrived and he now has to send them to Prague by post "as quickly as possible."

No employees, a lot of commitment, a lot of passion. As a darts manager, Herbert is not only the support network for his two clients, but also a friend who does everything he can to help them live their dream and, with luck, he too will be rewarded and will soon be able to pursue his passion full-time. "I can't imagine it at the moment, ask me again in a year. Hopefully, I can answer differently then."