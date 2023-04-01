Derby Week: Indonesia prepares for battle on and off the pitch

Indonesia is an incredibly diverse and colourful country. Despite major ethnic and religious differences, Indonesians cherish a unified national identity. The national motto "Bhinneka Tunggal Ika" can be loosely translated as "unity in diversity." However, there are times when Indonesians forget about national belonging and let all the differences and disputes among themselves flare up. These moments are football matches between local teams, especially derbies between the country's biggest rivals.

Huge country, huge cities, huge emotions

Indonesia is spread over more than 17,000 islands. With nearly 280 million inhabitants, it is the fourth most populous country in the world. The 300 indigenous ethnic groups speak about 750 languages and dialects. Indonesians also follow many different religions, however, Islam dominates - thanks to its huge population. Indonesia is the largest Muslim country in the world.

Other outside cultures, including colonisers, have also influenced Indonesian history and culture. In 1602, the Dutch East India Company was formed and became the dominant force in the region. In 1800, the Dutch declared the territory of present-day Indonesia as their colony - they called it the Dutch East Indies. Indonesia did not gain independence until after World War II.

The main Indonesian city is Jakarta, which in the course of its dynamic growth has absorbed other large settlements in the vicinity, creating the giant agglomeration of Jabodetabek (an acronym of the names of the cities of Jakarta, Bogor, Depok, Tangerang, Bekasi). Jabodetabek is considered the second largest city area in the world after the Tokyo-Yokohama area in Japan. It has over 30 million inhabitants.

Not far from the Jakarta metropolitan area, within the western part of the island of Java, about 150 kilometres to the south-east (although in such a highly urbanised area it is difficult to determine where the city begins and ends), lies another large city, also a metropolis of several million people - Bandung.

At the beginning of the 20th century, the ruling Dutch were considering moving the capital from Jakarta to Bandung, which is inland, surrounded by mountains, and therefore better protected. However, this plan was ultimately not carried out.

However, there has historically been a great rivalry between the cities. This is reinforced by the differences in the ethnic composition of the two places. In Jakarta, although the population is very diverse given its huge size, the Javanese are the most represented.

The population of Bandung, on the other hand, is largely made up of ethnic Sundanese. The Javanese and Sundanese are the largest ethnic groups in Indonesia, and thus have the greatest disputes between them.

It is often said that the reflection of a country or city's society is its football and football culture. In Indonesia, this is clearly true. Football plays a significant role in Indonesian culture. Fans experience football incredibly, they love it. They are passionate and very vocal. The atmosphere in the stadiums is intense, full of colour - banners and pyrotechnics - and sound. Through football, Indonesians vent all their emotions, both positive and, unfortunately, negative.

A map to the great Indonesian derby. Livesport / Podklad Google Maps

Jakarta v Bandung - Persija v Persib

Both cities are home to two strong and successful clubs. Jakarta is home to Persija, while Bandung is home to Persib. Both clubs are traditional, having been founded in the "Dutch" part of the country's history in the 1920s.

The names Persija and Persib are acronyms of the full names of the clubs - Persatuan Sepakbola Indonesia Jakarta and Persatuan Sepakbola Indonesia Bandung (literally Indonesian Football Association Jakarta/Bangung).

Both clubs are multiple champions of Indonesia - Persija has won 11 titles, Persib 7. In the last season 2022/2023, Persija finished 2nd, while Persib was 3rd. The rivalry between Persija Jakarta and Persib Bandung is referred to as 'Duel Klasik'.

Duel Klasik divides all

But the animosity between the two teams' fans doesn't just stem from the competitive relationship between the two cities and their clubs. Persija supporters from the capital consider themselves "better people" representing the upper social class. Bandung residents, on the other hand, are largely composed of migrants from different, less-developed parts of Indonesia.

Many people from Bandung also migrate to Jakarta for work. Persib thus has many supporters in Jakarta as well, mostly from the migrant and lower classes. Fans of Persjs make fun of Persib supporters with hostile chants and songs in which they chant: "You are just small businessmen trying to make a name for yourselves in our beautiful, better city."

When the rivalry gets too much to bear

The animosity between the two groups of fans often results in violent clashes. Unfortunately, many clashes have not been without loss of life. For many years, Duel Klasik has been banned for away fans.

Players of the visiting team must normally be transported to the stadium in armoured personnel carriers. The stadiums of both clubs are traditionally sold out for derbies (Persija's stadium has a capacity of over 77,000 spectators, while Persibu's stadium can accommodate 38,000). Even without the presence of the visiting team's fans, serious incidents have occurred time and time again in connection with derbies and beyond.

One such incident was when a bus carrying Persija fans was ambushed while on its way to a match against their opponent, but they had to travel via Bandung.

Radical Persib supporters sniffed out the bus with the hated rivals, ambushed it and a brawl ensued right on the highway. A particularly brutal incident was the murder of 23-year-old Persija fan Haringg Sirl, who was travelling incognito to a match in Bandung in 2018. He was beaten to death after being discovered by local ultras.

In October, it will be exactly one year since a huge tragedy that took place during another major Indonesian derby match. In a match between East Java rivals Arema Malang and Persebaya Surubaya, the home fans could not bear to see their team lose and some 3,000 of them stormed the field of play and attacked players and officials of the visiting Persebaya.

Police decided to pacify the frenzied crowd using tear gas. However, this led to even more confusion and a stampede in which 135 people were trampled and suffocated and over 500 were injured (some sources put the number of casualties and injuries even higher).

Romeo and Juliet

The rivalry between Persija Jakarta and Persib Bandung, and especially between their fans, is the main theme of the 2009 Indonesian film Romeo and Juliet. Those who want to avoid spoilers should skip to the next and final chapter.

As the title suggests, this is a romantic story where a die-hard Persija fan, Rangga, falls in love with a Persiba fan named Desi. Rangga is willing to risk his life to find his love in hostile Bandung. After their meeting, Desi tries in vain to convince his family to accept Rangga and their relationship. The loving couple must flee to another, distant city that has nothing to do with Persija and Persib.

Romeo and Juliet from 2009. imdb.com

Derby and football culture

Duel Klasik is considered one of the most fierce derbies in all of Asia. With its impact on the society of the Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Bandung, it can even be said to be a derby of global significance. But unfortunately, mostly from a negative point of view. Football in Indonesia is on the rise though.

There are a number of foreign players in the local leagues, led by many Brazilians. Let us hope and trust that the football culture there will not be too late in its development and that Indonesian football derbies will be known for the wonderful atmosphere in sold-out stadiums and perhaps even for good football, rather than filling the pages of the newspapers with reports of more violence and disasters.

