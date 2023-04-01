Diniz appointed interim Brazil coach as Ancelotti pursuit continues

Diniz appointed interim Brazil coach as Ancelotti pursuit continues
Reuters
Fluminense coach Fernando Diniz has been appointed to lead Brazil on an interim basis while the national football federation (CBF) pursues Carlo Ancelotti.

The one-year contract starts at the 2026 World Cup qualifying matches in September, the CBF said.

"It's a dream for anyone," Diniz said in video posted on the website of Brazilian broadcaster Globo.

"It's an honour and a great pride to serve the national team. It was a call-up, especially the way it happened, in a joint effort between CBF and Fluminense.

"I'm convinced we have everything to take this forward and make it work."

The CBF are still pursuing Real Madrid manager Ancelotti to be their new coach in the long term, Globo said.

Globo, citing CBF President Ednaldo Rodrigues, reported the Italian would be in charge for the 2024 Copa America, which starts on June 20 in the United States.

However, the details of Ancelotti's contract and start date are yet to be worked out, Globo added. The Italian coach has a contract with Madrid until 2024 and has said he would honour the final year.

The Brazil role has been vacant since the resignation of Tite following the team's quarter-final exit at the 2022 World Cup.

The five-time world champions have been coached by Under-20 manager Ramon Menezes in recent friendlies against African teams.

Diniz will continue his role at Fluminense while juggling national team duties, CBF said.

