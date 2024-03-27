Britain's Olympic champion Matty Lee to miss Paris Games after spinal surgery

Britain's Olympic 10-metre synchronised platform diving champion Matty Lee (26) will miss the Paris Games after having spinal surgery that has ruled him out of competition for the rest of the year.

Lee won the title with Tom Daley in Tokyo, a triumph that ended China's goal of sweeping all eight golds available.

"A week ago today I went under for a discectomy on my L5/S1 disc in my spine," Lee wrote on Instagram.

"The surgery went well but my surgeon told me my nerve was very stuck and it took longer than expected to remove my bulging disc without damaging my nerve.

"A week later I'm doing well, I'm not in much pain but that could be the painkillers doing their job. What this means for me this year is self-explanatory," he continued.

"This season so far has been really tough, felt like I've been dragging myself through the dirt. In a weird way I've been put out (of) my misery but it's also forced me to look after myself and that's what's important."

Team GB confirmed separately on X, formely Twitter, that Lee would not be competing in 2024.

Daley is set to compete in Paris after teaming up with Noah Williams. The pair won silver at the world championships in Doha last February.