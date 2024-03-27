Britain's Olympic champion Matty Lee to miss Paris Games after spinal surgery

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Diving
  3. Olympic Games
  4. Britain's Olympic champion Matty Lee to miss Paris Games after spinal surgery
Britain's Olympic champion Matty Lee to miss Paris Games after spinal surgery
Matty Lee won a gold medal at the Tokyo Games
Matty Lee won a gold medal at the Tokyo Games
AFP
Britain's Olympic 10-metre synchronised platform diving champion Matty Lee (26) will miss the Paris Games after having spinal surgery that has ruled him out of competition for the rest of the year.

Lee won the title with Tom Daley in Tokyo, a triumph that ended China's goal of sweeping all eight golds available.

"A week ago today I went under for a discectomy on my L5/S1 disc in my spine," Lee wrote on Instagram.

"The surgery went well but my surgeon told me my nerve was very stuck and it took longer than expected to remove my bulging disc without damaging my nerve.

"A week later I'm doing well, I'm not in much pain but that could be the painkillers doing their job. What this means for me this year is self-explanatory," he continued.

"This season so far has been really tough, felt like I've been dragging myself through the dirt. In a weird way I've been put out (of) my misery but it's also forced me to look after myself and that's what's important."

Team GB confirmed separately on X, formely Twitter, that Lee would not be competing in 2024.

Daley is set to compete in Paris after teaming up with Noah Williams. The pair won silver at the world championships in Doha last February.

Mentions
DivingOlympic GamesOlympic Games
Related Articles
Brisbane Olympic Games must fit the region, says IOC
Mbappe expects future to be decided before Euros, wants to represent France in Olympics
Hosts France favourites after kind men's football draw for Paris Olympics
Show more
Most Read
Georgia reach first ever European Championships after shootout victory over Greece
Novak Djokovic ends successful partnership with coach Goran Ivanisevic
Euro 2024 roundup: Ukraine and Poland join Georgia in securing spots at European Championships
Late Jude Bellingham goal salvages draw for England against Belgium

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings