Djokovic to play at Paris 2024, Serbia's Olympic Committee confirms

Djokovic will take part in a fifth Olympics this summer

Former tennis world number one, Novak Djokovic (37) will play at the Summer Olympics Games in Paris, the Olympic Committee of Serbia said on Tuesday.

"Novak Djokovic and Dusan Lajovic have fulfilled the conditions according to ATP ranking and confirmed their participation at the Summer Olympic Games in Paris 2024", the Serbian committee said on their web-site.

At the start of June, the 24-time Grand Slam winner withdrew ahead of his Roland Garros quarter-final against Casper Ruud after a scan revealed a torn medial meniscus in his right knee.

Two weeks ago, Djokovic confirmed he had undergone an operation on his knee and that it "went well", but gave no timeframe for his return.

Djokovic has played four Olympic tournaments and won bronze medal in Beijing in 2008.

He has long said he will prioritise the Olympic Games this summer as he chases an elusive singles gold.

"The Paris Olympics are very important. The Olympics have always been a priority for me," Djokovic said in April ahead of the clay swing in Monte Carlo.

After his early exit at the Rolland Garros, Djokovic has slipped to third in the ATP rankings.