Don King says Broner's resilience reminds him of Muhammad Ali

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Boxing
  3. Don King says Broner's resilience reminds him of Muhammad Ali
Don King says Broner's resilience reminds him of Muhammad Ali
Broner has vowed to win a title again, and to do so, he will first need a convincing victory over Bill Hutchinson
Broner has vowed to win a title again, and to do so, he will first need a convincing victory over Bill Hutchinson
Reuters
Legendary boxing promoter Don King said former four-division champion Adrien Broner's (33) desire to return to the pinnacle of the sport reminds him of the fire that burned inside all-time great Muhammad Ali.

Broner has vowed to win a title again, and to do so, he will first need a convincing victory over Bill Hutchinson when they square off in a 10-round welterweight fight in Miami on Friday.

The American (34-4-1, 24 KOs) last held a title in 2016 and has only fought sporadically since, but his comeback attempt managed to draw the 91-year-old King back to the sport.

"He reminds me of a guy named Muhammad Ali, who believed in himself even when he lost," King, who promoted Ali's epic "Rumble in the Jungle" and "Thrilla in Manila" fights in the mid-1970s, told Reuters.

"There's no such thing as failure, it's just a setback. There's no drowning in your own tears, as Ray Charles would say. You've got to go back out there and win, you've got to kick ass! That's what Ali taught me about boxing, and he was my first prize fighter."

Ali, who is widely considered the greatest heavyweight champion of all time, died in 2016 at the age of 74.

Nicknamed "The Problem," Broner has not fought since his victory in February 2021 over Omar Figueroa and missed one fight due to mental health issues and another when a series of opponents dropped out.

None of that troubles the passionate King, who has been involved in countless controversies in his decades of being one of boxing's most recognizable figures.

"They call him 'The Problem' and many people advised me not to touch him because all he is is trouble, not realizing that they are talking to trouble," King said.

"Everything I ever did is trouble! My middle name is trouble. Therefore it fits."

Mentions
Broner AdrienBoxingCombat Sports
Related Articles
Eddie Hearn says no contract has been sent from Tyson Fury for Anthony Joshua bout
Tyson Fury sends contract to Anthony Joshua for Wembley showdown in September
IBA suspends four national federations for joining 'rogue' boxing body
Show more
Boxing
IOC set to strip International Boxing Association of recognition
Heavyweight champ Tyson Fury looking at bout in Australia
Devin Haney defeats veteran Vasiliy Lomachenko to retain undisputed crown
Katie Taylor suffers first professional defeat after loss to Cameron
Tyson Fury calls out Oleksandr Usyk for Wembley summer bout
Boxing referee Tony Weeks steals the show, and Ismael Barroso's World Championship
Aussie Jason Moloney wins world crown while Janibek Alimkhanuly keeps title
Rolando Romero wins on controversial stoppage but left wanting more
IBA called on countries to withdraw from boxing tournament over US participation
Home hero Alvarez seals unanimous victory over Ryder to retain titles
Most Read
Erling Haaland set to reign over Europe as Man City eye historic treble
West Ham chairman David Sullivan confirms Declan Rice will leave the club
Messi doesn't want 'pressure' of Barcelona return, says coach Xavi
Transfer News LIVE: Messi set to join Inter Miami, Real Madrid agree Bellingham deal