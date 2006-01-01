Double gold medallist Geraint Thomas left out of GB Olympic team

  3. Double gold medallist Geraint Thomas left out of GB Olympic team

Double gold medallist Geraint Thomas left out of GB Olympic team

Geraint Thomas during the 2024 Giro D'Italia
Geraint Thomas during the 2024 Giro D'ItaliaReuters
Double Olympic gold medallist Geraint Thomas (38) has been excluded from the British cycling lineup for the Paris Olympics, the British Olympic Association announced on Monday.

The Welshman, who won the 2018 Tour de France, was not selected for the five-rider team for the men's road race or for individual time trial events due to his poor form.

"In his time-trialling, he's not been in great form in our view," British Cycling's performance director Stephen Park told The Guardian.

Thomas has participated in four Olympic Games and won gold in the team pursuit at Beijing in 2008 and London in 2012.

Thomas' absence follows that of another British track cyclist, Katie Archibald, who will miss the Olympics after breaking her leg in a freak accident earlier in June.

Mentions
Road cyclingThomas GeraintArchibald KatieOlympic Games
