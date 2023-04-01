Drogba teams up with FIFPRO, ILO to educate African players about fake agents

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Drogba teams up with FIFPRO, ILO to educate African players about fake agents
Drogba teams up with FIFPRO, ILO to educate African players about fake agents
Drogba has teamed up with global football players union FIFPRO and the International Labour Organisation to raise awareness about the risks
Drogba has teamed up with global football players union FIFPRO and the International Labour Organisation to raise awareness about the risks
Reuters
Former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba says football players in Africa too often fall prey to fake agents peddling promises of fame and fortune.

Through his foundation, Drogba has teamed up with global football players union FIFPRO and the International Labour Organisation to raise awareness about the risks.

"Please, I need you to hear this," former Ivory Coast international Drogba says in an animated campaign video to players. "Be very careful who you trust. Never trust the person who wants your money."

FIFPRO recently surveyed 263 players from seven African countries and found that more than 70% were contacted unsolicited by someone who promised to help them switch clubs.

Most often, players approached were offered the chance of a trial (43%) or a contract with a club (39%) - and 56% did not get a trial promised to them, while 44% did not sign a contract they expected to sign.

"FIFPRO has heard many stories about players being approached by people pretending to be agents that promise to arrange a trial or a contract with a new club," FIFPRO said in a release.

"The reality is less glamorous... In some of the worst cases players find themselves stranded abroad without money to return home."

Young players in particular, Drogba said, are at risk in their eagerness to secure an agent.

"Your best agent is not the guy you may trust, the best agent you can have is your performances," Drogba said on a video call this week with reporters. "This never lies. So the more you perform, the more clubs are coming to watch you play.

"What I see is a lot of kids looking for an agent to find me a club. That's not how it works. It's the performance that gets the attention of the clubs and good agents."

As part of FIFA's new regulations, as of October 1, 2023 every football agent must have a FIFA license, which requires passing an exam.

The campaign includes a pamphlet for players with practical advice such as how to identify a fake agent, what to look for in a contract, and a player's rights as a foreign employee.

"Some of our friends paid their entire family savings, everything they had, but they never played abroad," Drogba says in his animated video. "Instead, they were left stranded at an airport, or in a shabby space, under a stadium with 20 others, or living under a bridge or even thrown in jail in Asia.

"And I'm not talking about one player. But thousands just like you, with the same hopes and dreams who have been cheated and left with nothing... I don't want you to be the next."

The 45-year-old is one of the most successful African players in Premier League history. He scored 164 goals for Chelsea, capturing four league titles and the Champions League and twice winning the Premier League Golden Boot.

Mentions
FootballDrogba DidierChelseaIvory Coast
Related Articles
Mason Mount bids farewell to Chelsea fans ahead of Manchester United move
Josko Gvardiol informs RB Leipzig he wants Manchester City move this summer
Former Spain midfielder Cesc Fabregas retires to take up coaching
Show more
Football
Forest Green's Dingley becomes first woman to manage pro English men's team
Arsenal reportedly agree deal for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice
South Korea call up US-born teenager Phair for Women's World Cup
Diniz appointed interim Brazil coach as Ancelotti pursuit continues
Striker Roberto Firmino joins Al-Ahli as a free agent after leaving Liverpool
Updated
Transfer News LIVE: Bayern determined to sign Kane, Arsenal close in on Rice deal
Updated
Arsenal close to finalising signing of talismanic West Ham captain Declan Rice
Osasuna barred from UEFA Conference League over historic match-fixing scandal
Relegated Leeds United appoint Daniel Farke as manager on four-year deal
Alessia Russo joins Arsenal as a free agent after leaving Manchester United
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Bayern determined to sign Kane, Arsenal close in on Rice deal
Love match at Wimbledon for power couple Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa
Roger Federer wows Centre Court as Wimbledon pays tribute to tennis legend
Elena Rybakina says Roger Federer made her nervous, Carlos Alcaraz left jealous