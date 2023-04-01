Mason Mount bids farewell to Chelsea fans ahead of Manchester United move

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Mason Mount bids farewell to Chelsea fans ahead of Manchester United move
Mason Mount bids farewell to Chelsea fans ahead of Manchester United move
Mason Mount has played his final game for Chelsea
Mason Mount has played his final game for Chelsea
Reuters
England midfielder Mason Mount (24) has said farewell to Chelsea fans in a video posted on social media on Tuesday as he confirmed he is leaving the club, ahead of a reported move to Premier League rivals Manchester United.

United have reached an agreement to sign Mount on a five-year deal, The Athletic reported on Thursday, in a move worth 55 million pounds plus 5 million pounds in add-ons, the report said.

"Given the speculation over the last six months, this may not come as a surprise to you but it doesn't make it any easier to tell you that I've made the decision to leave Chelsea," the player said in a video posted to Instagram.

"I feel you deserve more than just a written statement. So I wanted to tell you directly how grateful I've been for all of your support over the last 18 years.

"I know some of you won't be happy with my decision, but it's what is right for me at this moment in my career."

Mount made his Chelsea debut in 2017 and has since scored 33 goals and provided 37 assists in 195 appearances in all competitions for the club.

"I joined Chelsea when I was six years old and we've been through a lot together," Mount said.

"Winning the Youth Cup, my player of the year awards, the Super Cup, the Club World Cup, and, of course, the unforgettable night when we won the Champions League.

"I want to say thank you to the academy for being so influential to me from a young age. The managers I've worked under, the backroom staff, all of my teammates over the years who have become my brothers, and most importantly you guys."

Last season the England international played 24 league games, scoring three goals and making two assists, but was hampered by a pelvic injury.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueChelseaMount MasonManchester UnitedEnglandTransfer News
Related Articles
Midfielders on the move: The story of the summer transfer window in the Premier League
Manchester United 'to make formal bid' to sign Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount
Manchester United agree deal to sign Mason Mount from Chelsea, according to reports
Show more
Football
Striker Roberto Firmino joins Al-Ahli as a free agent after leaving Liverpool
Updated
Transfer News LIVE: Bayern determined to sign Kane, Mount says goodbye to Chelsea
Updated
Arsenal close to finalising signing of talismanic West Ham captain Declan Rice
Osasuna barred from UEFA Conference League over historic match-fixing scandal
Relegated Leeds United appoint Daniel Farke as manager on four-year deal
Alessia Russo joins Arsenal as a free agent after leaving Manchester United
Transfer analysis: Sandro Tonali arrives at Newcastle to fill a very specific role
Australia bringing best-ever squad to home World Cup, says Caitlin Foord
Ireland defender Nathan Collins joins Brentford for record fee from Wolves
Darren Bazeley given New Zealand managerial job through to 2026 World Cup
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Bayern determined to sign Kane, Mount says goodbye to Chelsea
Love match at Wimbledon for power couple Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for the 2023/24 season
Roger Federer wows Centre Court as Wimbledon pays tribute to tennis legend