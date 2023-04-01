Manchester United 'to make formal bid' to sign Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount

Anthony Paphitis

Mount's contract with Chelsea is set to expire in June 2024

Manchester United are poised to make an official bid for Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount (24), according to reports.

The Red Devils have made the Mount a target this summer with the player entering the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge.

According to Sky Sports, United and Chelsea are engaged in talks with the Old Trafford outfit having a valuation in mind ahead of making a formalised offer.

However, it is also said that both clubs are still apart in respective valuations, while Erik ten Hag's side will not overspend on Mount.

After a strong 2021/22 season, Mount endured a difficult campaign for Chelsea scoring just three goals in the Premier League and going scoreless in nine Champions League appearances.

The England international missed the final portion of the domestic season through injury as the Blues limped over the line to finish 12th in the table.