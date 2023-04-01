Manchester United 'to make formal bid' to sign Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Manchester United 'to make formal bid' to sign Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount
Manchester United 'to make formal bid' to sign Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount
Mount's contract with Chelsea is set to expire in June 2024
Mount's contract with Chelsea is set to expire in June 2024
Profimedia
Manchester United are poised to make an official bid for Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount (24), according to reports.

The Red Devils have made the Mount a target this summer with the player entering the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge.

According to Sky Sports, United and Chelsea are engaged in talks with the Old Trafford outfit having a valuation in mind ahead of making a formalised offer.

However, it is also said that both clubs are still apart in respective valuations, while Erik ten Hag's side will not overspend on Mount.

After a strong 2021/22 season, Mount endured a difficult campaign for Chelsea scoring just three goals in the Premier League and going scoreless in nine Champions League appearances.

The England international missed the final portion of the domestic season through injury as the Blues limped over the line to finish 12th in the table.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueChelseaManchester UnitedMount Mason
Related Articles
Latest 'deadline' looms in Manchester United takeover saga
The numbers behind a Premier League season that saw records tumble
Club-by-club review of the 2022/23 Premier League season
Show more
Football
Everton fans finally get their wish as number of directors leave the club
Neymar says Lionel Messi will have massive impact on MLS popularity
Vilda includes Caldentey, Bonmati and Batlle in Spain's squad for the Women's World Cup
Brentford sign Kevin Schade from Freiburg on permanent transfer for club-record fee
Calf injury knocks Matthijs de Ligt out of Nations League finals, replaced by Daley Blind
Steven Berghuis to miss Ajax's opening three games after lashing out at fan
Can Wesley Fofana be Raphael Varane's successor for France?
Aston Villa announce that Christian Purslow has stepped down as Aston Villa CEO
AC Milan and Monza pay tribute to 'unforgettable' ex-owner Silvio Berlusconi
Croatia look to cap successful season with first major title in Nations League
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Newcastle leading the chase for Maddison, PSG approach Zaha
Al Ahly win African Champions League with draw at holders Wydad Casablanca
How much will Man City miss impact of quiet but deadly Ilkay Gundogan?
French Open toughest to win, making record in Paris all the more special, says Djokovic