Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News Paris 2024
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Ecuador's Brian Pintado blazes to 20km race walk victory in Paris

Ecuador's Brian Pintado blazes to 20km race walk victory in Paris

Updated
Brian Pintado celebrating his victory
Brian Pintado celebrating his victoryReuters
Brian Pintado (29) of Ecuador pulled away from the field over the final kilometre to capture gold in the men's 20km race walk at the Paris Olympics on Thursday, crossing the finish line in a time of one hour, 18 minutes and 55 seconds.

Caio Bonfim of Brazil raced to silver in 1:19.09, while 2023 world champion Alvaro Martin of Spain was third in 1:19.11 to kick off the Olympics athletics competition.

The victory was Pintado's first in a global competition after he raced to silver in the 35km distance at the 2022 world championships.

The lead changed hands numerous times in a tight lead group of 15 walkers through the first 13km, but the group started to spread out at the 15km mark.

The top four had pulled away from the field by the final lap, with Pintado, wearing dark performance sunglasses and an ice-filled scarf around his neck, increasing his lead over the final gruelling kilometre.

The Ecuadorian shook two fists in celebration after crossing the finish line.

The course was a 1km loop along the picturesque Pont d'Alene and under the Eiffel Tower.

Race results
Race resultsFlashscore

An early-morning thunderstorm had pushed back the start by 30 minutes, but by the time the walkers took to the line, the clouds had given way to blue skies and a comfortable temperature of 22 degrees Celsius (72 degrees Fahrenheit).

The Olympic race walks returned to the host city of Paris three years after the Olympic walks were held in Sapporo to beat the sizzling Tokyo heat.

While the conditions for the men's race on Thursday were far more forgiving, walkers doused themselves with water at the aid stations, and several wore chilled scarves around their necks.

Mentions
Olympic Games
Related Articles
Paris Olympics LIVE: Romania & New Zealand shine in rowing finals, men's golf gets underway
Updated
Olympic Highlights Day Six: Gymnasts set to make records as Andy Murray swansong goes on
Surfing competition in Tahiti likely to resume on Thursday after storm delays
Updated
Show more
Most Read
Paris Olympics LIVE: Golden night for historic Marchand, Ledecky wins eighth title
Transfer News LIVE: Arsenal nearing agreement for Merino, Olmo agrees terms with Barca
EXCLUSIVE: Brandon Thomas-Asante set to join Coventry City
Spanish dream duo Nadal and Alcaraz beaten in Olympic doubles

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings