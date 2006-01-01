Daniel Evans and Andy Murray will try to advance in the medal fight

At the Paris Olympics on Thursday 1 August, 20 sets of medals will be handed out. The women's gymnastics all-around event will also be a battle between two recent Olympic champions and compatriots Simone Biles (27) and Sunisa Lee (21).

Tennis player Andy Murray (37) will be looking to extend his career further and in the swimming pool, teenager Summer McIntosh (17) is expected to claim another gold as well as another record entry from the iconic Katie Ledecky (27).

Gymnastics

Women's individual all-around

18:15 CET, Paris, Bercy Hall

The women's gymnastics all-around final features a clash between two recent Olympic champions, who are boldly rivalled by Brazilian hopeful and Tokyo silver medallist Rebecca Andrade during the Paris Olympics.

Returning icon Biles is the leading contender after qualification and her form suggests she could aspire to win her sixth gold. If she succeeds, she would rank as the historic third most successful medallist among gymnasts, with only Vera Caslavska (7) and Larisa Latynina (9) ahead of her.

The gold at the last Olympics was won by her compatriot Lee, who finished third in qualification after Biles' struggles in Tokyo.

In her case, it will be a unique moment. If she manages to defend her 2021 victory, she would become the first woman to win this difficult event at two consecutive Olympics in 56 years, after the aforementioned Caslavska.

Also, Biles could win her second gold from this discipline if she triumphs, having already won the multi-event in Rio 2016.

Tennis

Taylor Fritz, Tommy Paul vs Daniel Evans, Andy Murray, quarter-finals

16:30 CET, Paris, Roland Garros, Suzanne Lenglen court

Andy Murray's last tournament of his career is one big emotional party. Although the British tennis player withdrew from the singles competition just before the draw, he and Daniel Evans are showing how beautiful tennis can be in doubles.

Belief, combativeness and desire are qualities Murray has displayed throughout his career and in Paris at his last dance he is only proving with his performances and miraculous finishes that he has lost neither.

Murray and his compatriot have twice come very close to elimination. However, they escaped five match points in the first round and two in the second. This time, however, their immortality will be tested by the powerful American duo of Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul.

If the match goes well for the British pair, they will advance to the semi-finals. If they don't, it's a big goodbye.

Swimming

200m butterfly, women

4x200 m freestyle women

20:30 CET, 22:03 CET Paris, Aquatics Centre

Rising but already very much a shining swimming star, Summer McIntosh has already managed to win two medals at her first Olympics at the age of 17 and will likely be aiming for two more on Thursday.

The young Canadian showed her skills in the 200m butterfly in Wednesday's heats, where she eventually outswam the rest of the field by more than a second in the semi-finals, with the exception of Regan Smith. Thus, she can add a second gold at the beginning of the evening.

But the medal programme also offers McIntosh a shot at making history thanks to icon Katie Ledecky. Although the composition of the relays in the 4x200m freestyle will be decided later on Thursday, it is safe to assume that neither will miss the battle for another precious metal.

McIntosh would definitely be a Canadian mainstay, even if she would enter the race just an hour and a half after her first race. It would be Ledecky who, if she medals, would become the most successful woman in Olympic swimming history with 13 medals. But Australia, with its star duo of Ariadne Titmus, Mollie O'Callaghan, is definitely grinding its teeth for gold.