Editors’ Picks: Derbies galore in Europe as ATP World Tour Finals take centre stage

After a busy week of sport around the world, the weekend shows no signs of slowing down with plenty of action to keep you entertained.

Here at Flashscore, we have picked the best of the bunch for you to enjoy with our Editors’ Picks - but, be warned, you may need a multi-screen setup to get the full experience.

Sunday, November 12th

After a long year of ATP events, the top eight men’s players in the rankings now head to Turin for the final tournament of the year, to see who will be crowned the top ATP Tour player.

The reigning champion is Novak Djokovic (36), who returns to the tournament knowing if he can secure the title, he will be on his own with the most successful of all time as well as the oldest to ever win it - one sounds more appealing than the other.

Out to beat him and become first-time champions are Wimbledon winner Carlos Alcaraz (20), Jannik Sinner (21), Andrey Rublev (25) and Holger Rune (20), whilst former champions Daniil Medvedev (27), Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) and Alex Zverev (26) are all chasing their second success.

The tournament lasts for seven days, with a round-robin format whittling the field down from eight to four before a semi-final on Saturday, November 18th and the showpiece event the next day.

With some of the best players in the world coming together, we are expecting tennis of the highest order throughout the week and with each game meaning something, passions will be high and the winner will have to play their best tennis to come out on top.

Chelsea served up some chaos alongside London rivals Tottenham Hotspur in their 4-1 victory on Monday night and the most anarchic team in the Premier League now welcome the reigning champions to Stamford Bridge, hoping to provide some more magic.

In their way is the formidable City, who after a couple of poor results have bounced back with back-to-back wins in the last seven days, beating Bournemouth 6-1 at home in the Premier League before seeing off Young Boys 3-0 with ease in midweek.

Recent meetings Flashscore

Jeremy Doku notched the perfect 10 rating against the Cherries with four assists and a goal - he will be the one to watch on Sunday.

For Chelsea, inconsistency in form and lineup has plagued their early going under Mauricio Pochettino, but those worries seem to be falling away with positive results against the aforementioned Spurs and Arsenal, they seem to be finding a platform to build on.

A loss against City is unlikely to shake those foundations, but a win could see more growth for the Blues and either way, it’s sure to be an exciting encounter if Chelsea’s last two games against big names are any indication.

Multi-screens or recording devices will be needed for you to take full advantage of our Editors’ Picks with three games kicking off within an hour of each other.

The middle pick comes to you from the eternal city where Roma and Lazio meet once more in one of the most highly-anticipated games in Serie A.

Lazio lost their opening two fixtures, and Roma took just one point from their first three games, but both have managed to get their seasons back on track.

They both put together a recent run of three consecutive league wins, with Roma's ending with a 1-0 loss at Inter Milan, before bouncing back with a 2-1 win over Lecce last weekend.

Lazio, having beaten Atalanta, Sassuolo and Fiorentina, were brought back down to earth with a 1-0 defeat at Bologna last weekend.

Full Serie A standings before the weekend's fixtures Flashscore

Just one point separates the sides in the table with Jose Mourinho's Roma ahead for now, but in recent seasons Lazio have had the upper hand.

Both managers have also had their say before the encounter, ramping up tensions, so expect more fireworks on Sunday evening.

Over to Spain for more derby drama and one that can argue to rival El Clasico for the most heated in the country.

There is no love lost between these city rivals Sevilla and Real Betis, but it is the team in red and white that have held the bragging rights in recent games with Betis not winning at their rival since 2018.

On current form though, it is Betis who are the favourites having not lost in their last five games.

They always say one thing about derbies and that is that form goes out the window, but one of the above has to break.