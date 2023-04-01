Editors' Picks: Premier League, NFL and NBA stuff the stockings over festive period

The holidays are approaching but there's still plenty of sports to watch during the festive period. Many sports and leagues wind down but some simply crank up the volume!

Here's our little gift to you - a Christmas edition of our Editors' Picks.

Saturday, December 23rd

For many teams trying to win the Premier League over the years, going to Anfield is the ultimate litmus test. And for table-toppers Arsenal, a big result at fellow title challengers Liverpool this weekend could go some way towards convincing the doubters that they are ready to win the league.

There are no two ways about it: Anfield is a fortress. Their last loss in the league at home came last October against Leeds United. However, they are coming off the back of a disappointing draw against rivals Manchester United, and they didn't look totally invulnerable against a side who were coming into the game in poor form.

Top of the Premier League Flashscore

Liverpool sit in second, just one point behind the Gunners, and a win would see them go into Christmas top of the league. Klopp was vocal after their victory against West Ham in the Carabao Cup, stressing that Liverpool needed their fans to be at their bellowing best this weekend to create a hostile atmosphere for the away side. They will want to showcase that they are Manchester City's closest challengers.

The Gunners, led by the phenomenal Declan Rice, have been powerful defensively this season, grinding out results on a more regular basis, in contrast to the free-flowing, attacking football they were playing at this stage last season. They have shown more resilience and character in games, something that they will most certainly need at Anfield.

It's arguably the biggest game of the Premier League season so far, and a win for either side would be the perfect Christmas present.

Boxing's Day of Reckoning - 22:30 CET until late

The 'Day of Reckoning' is drawing ever nearer. On Saturday evening in the Saudi Arabian city of Riyadh, one of the best boxing cards in recent history will take place. Viewers will be delivered a festive treat, with several massive names, world champions and former world champions in action.

The co-main events on a stacked night include Anthony Joshua vs Otto Walin and Deontay Wilder vs Joshua Parker - two mouthwatering fights with a pair of the biggest names in heavyweight boxing.

There are question marks over where Joshua currently stands in the heavyweight division. After back-to-back defeats to Oleksandr Usyk, many believe that the former two-time champion of the world's best days are behind him.

He comes up against the awkward southpaw Wallin, who has just one loss on his record. That loss came against arguably the best heavyweight in the world, Tyson Fury, in a bout where he did give Fury a real fright. A loss for Joshua would potentially be career-ending, but a victory sets up a hugely-anticipated fight against Wilder.

But that's only if Wilder can get past Joseph Parker. The American also has question marks hanging over his head. After two defeats to Fury, Wilder took a break from boxing, before returning with a knockout victory over Robert Helenius. However, at 38 years old, and after those defeats to Fury, are his powers waning? Time will tell, and Parker poses a tough test.

Let's not forget about Dmitrii Bivol vs Lyndon Arthur. Bivol is the WBA light heavyweight champion of the world, and the highest-ranked fighter on the card. Arthur will be looking to take his belt from him, but he will need to pull off a big upset to claim the win. What a night of boxing!

Sunday, December 24th

Christmas Eve in the NFL - 18:00 CET until late

The NFL being played over Christmas is not a rare occurrence but neither is it an annual one. Unlike Thanksgiving, which always falls on a Thursday and always has football, Christmas moves around so it depends on the year. Thankfully, for those who wished for football this Christmas, there is a whole weekend’s action to enjoy while you wine, dine and open your presents.

There are only three rounds left until the playoffs, which means things are really heating up. In the AFC, only Baltimore have secured a playoff spot. While in the NFC, San Fransisco, Dallas and Philadelphia have all booked a berth with four still up for grabs.

Six matches will kick off at 18:00 CET on Christmas Eve with the Colts at the Falcons, the Browns at the Texans, and the Lions at the Vikings all enticing encounters with all six of those sides in the hunt for the post-season.

Later on, after 22:00 CET, an all-Florida matchup sees the in-form Buccaneers hosting the Jaguars, who are on a three-game skid. However, the pick of the action has to be the Cowboys at the Dolphins as two Super Bowl contenders meet in Miami. The Broncos host the Patriots in the late game.

Monday, December 25th

Christmas Day in the NBA - 18:00 CET until late

If you want to watch the best players and the best teams in the NBA go head to head, then make sure you are seated in front of your TV on Christmas day.

Up first at 18:00 CET, Giannis Antetokounmpo's Milwaukee Bucks take on the New York Knicks. That is followed at 20:30 CET by reigning champions the Denver Nuggets facing the Golden State Warriors, with Nikola Jokic and Steph Curry locking horns.

The two most decorated franchises, the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers, then face off at 23:00 CET before MVP Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Miami Heat (02:00 CET).

And last but definitely not least - if you're still awake at 04:30 CET or just getting up - Luka Doncic's Dallas Mavericks come up against Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns. This match-up has become quite a heated rivalry over the last few years, so promises to be a cracking end to a great night of basketball.

Tuesday, December 26th

Boxing Day in the Premier League - 13:30 CET until late

Most of Europe’s top football leagues break over the Christmas period and many for a longer winter pause. But the Premier League is the big exception to that. If anything, the football only gets more hectic over the holidays in England and Boxing Day traditionally hosts most of a round’s action.

There will just be five matches on the 26th this year with the rest of the round spread over the following two days. But it’s still a whole day’s football to enjoy as you nurse your Christmas hangover!

Between now and then, there’s an entire round taking place over the weekend as mentioned above so it’s hard to know exactly how some of the following fixtures will be placed but even so, it’s the Premier League, it’s always epic!

The action kicks off with a lunchtime fixture as the forever depleted Newcastle host a Nottingham Forest side under new management. At 16:00 CET, there's relegation implications all 'round as Bournemouth play Fulham and Luton visit Sheffield United.

At teatime, Liverpool go to Burnley hoping to keep up their title tilt. The day wraps up with the pick of the lot, however, as surprise package Aston Villa head to Old Trafford hoping to keep stuttering Manchester United under pressure.